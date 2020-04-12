I think I speak for most of us when I say I didn’t think COVID-19 was going to be big as it has become.



Especially if you are a working parent who has schoo-aged kids at home. If you don’t know what that’s like, it’s not ideal. Nailing Jello to the wall. Herding cats. Needlepointing in a tornado. And all the while, somehow your family manages to use every single fork you own. Every single day.



From the very beginning, I told my family there’s no way we can recreate the life we had pre-quarantine — we’re just going to make the best of it. Get some school done, I’ll get some work done, and in the in-between time let’s just try to get along.



Oh, and write it all down because this is history and someday you’ll appreciate knowing what you did every day while you weren’t doing extra schoolwork because I’m just that awesome of a mom.



And you know what? I’m actually loving this time with my family. Sure, work is hard, but I have seen my teenagers more than I have in years.



One of them likes to get up early with me, and we spend quiet time reading. One of them is constantly yelling, "Mom! Come look at this!" and wants to brag about a project. One of them helps me do dishes.



All of them have settled into a nightly routine of a game of War while I find solace in the routine of making dinner.



As a family, we’ve evolved into some pretty great patterns and while it’s not always rainbows and unicorns, at least we’ve got a running scoresheet of our nightly Euchre games, even though we all know it doesn’t really matter who wins or loses.



There is a line in a James Taylor song that has been running through my head during all of this, and when I start to feel like the cat herd ran away with the Jello, I remind myself of it. "The secret of life is enjoying the passage of time."



And really, I am so lucky to be able to enjoy this passage with some of the people I love. I miss outside family and friends so dearly, but what an odd blessing to turn in and focus on our own little family. Even the dog, who I’m sure is extremely confused to have us all around so much. She’s behind on her naps and way up on her walks.



I think she and I both secretly are enjoying this whole stay at home thing. Don’t tell anyone. (But everyone can know my son and I are Euchre champs.)