Whether you’re buying or selling a property, it’s essential to decide if you will hire the help of a real estate agent or complete a real estate transaction on your own.



While an expert may cost you, their experience and knowledge can help you find your dream home and avoid making a poor investment.



When choosing an agency to guide you through a transaction, consider their rates, reputation and your level of comfort when meeting with agents. You will likely have intimate conversations about your budget, home-buying checklist and more, so it’s imperative to work with someone you can trust.



Benefits of an Agent When Buying



When buying a home without an expert, research the property thoroughly and hire an inspector. Most states require sellers to disclose problems about the home that can lead to expensive remediations for the next owner. A real estate agent will know the specifics of what’s expected per your location so you can avoid buying a home that will leave you regretful.



Another benefit you gain by working with a real estate agent is a broader list of options. Sure, you can find homes for sale online, but a real estate agent has access to unlisted properties and communicates with experts who hold information about upcoming listings. When meeting with a professional, provide them with a list of your wants and needs to narrow down your search.



Benefits of Selling with an Agent



According to the National Association of Realtors, for sale by owner sales accounted for only seven percent of real estate transactions in 2017. The average seller sold their property for $200,000 compared to a $265,500 deal for agent-assisted deals.



One reason for the more significant profit is due to a real estate agent’s ability to negotiate. They take this stressful part of selling a home and expertly work with a buyer’s agent to agree on terms that work for both parties.



An agent also works with confidentiality and privacy in mind. Your sensitive financial information is not given to an unreliable party like it is during a for sale by owner experience.