To properly frame this story you should understand that I live in the middle-of-a-century-old, smalltown neighborhood. The lots here are small and given up largely to detached garages, garden plots and the occasional swing set. Many are separated from one another by a hodgepodge of fencing that ranges from knee-high chicken wire to 8-foot tall stockade planks, and are occupied for at least a portion of the day by a family dog keeping watch over its fiefdom. The dogs here live for the opportunity to make a big deal out of things, and nothing comes or goes without a fuss. Squirrels are sent scurrying back to the trees, worm-seeking robins are flushed like game fowl and ever lurking neighborhood cats are repeatedly warned to remain on their own side of the wire.



I’ve always had an eye on things that fly — airplanes, insects, escaped party balloons and (most obsessively) birds. Attracting birds to this little slice of paradise has never been easy. There are no small pockets of woodlot, or meadows growing into scrubland and there certainly aren’t any isolated islands of tall, mast-producing old-growth forest. To make matters worse, age, disease and finally a big wind made the last call on some of the oldest and largest trees on the block a few years ago and my already meager songbird-sightings dropped even further.



Devoted bird watchers or "birders" keep life lists of the different species they’ve identified. These lists are often sectored by geographic region from country to state to county to even a birder’s own back yard. I have a life list for my little city lot that has struggled to surpass a total of 30 entries over the course of our 30 years there. For comparison’s sake the record "Big Year" in Ohio is well over 300 species—and that’s in one single year! Be that as it may, I still religiously fill feeders, suet baskets and finch stockings in the hopes that something other than English sparrows and European starlings will show up. My dream rarely takes shape.



I was pondering this paucity of backyard birds just the other day as I puttered around the yard prepping for the spring. Sparrows and starlings darted about doing their best to drain my feeders before the next brief shower, and our mutts swirled about sniffing all of creation in its most basic essence. I glanced up to see Ruby, our "Queen of the Sniff" lock-on to a scent trail and follow her nose quickly toward the overgrown mess of serviceberry and nightshade that serves as a "trash bird" rookery at the back of the yard. A millisecond later there was a yap, a squawk and then a tree-shaking, brush-busting clatter as a full grown wild turkey burst forth from the thicket less than ten feet from where I stood. Ruby froze in wide-eyed shock, breaking point only to shake her head in disbelief as the man-sized bird winged away over the houses. As for me? I dashed straight in the back door, scribbled "Wild Turkey, March 21, 2020" on my home-place life list, and then proceeded upstairs to change my under-drawers!



