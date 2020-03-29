I don’t know how anyone is not talking about COVD-19 these days. I’ve talked about it to my parents, my friends, strangers in line at the store while we discuss getting more "bang for your buck" with single-ply toilet paper. I’ve discussed local, national and world news with my own children countless times, and yet it seems I still have a hard time figuring it all out.



Normally I try to understand things using food analogies but this time stories and characters from my childhood are how I’m explaining life to myself these days.



Take Cinderella, for starters. She was living this great life with her dad. And one day, wham! Her dad dies and her entire life as she knows it gets turned upside down. Barely any warning. Suddenly she’s trapped in her house, cleaning every single day and can’t go anywhere.



Then I think about good ol’ Chicken Little who ran around telling everyone the sky was falling, and now how he would have used social media to post news forwards and other "helpful" information that he heard from Turkey Lurkey’s sister who knows somebody who works for the king and that the sky is definitely falling.



Meanwhile, here we are, trying to take care of people we love, like Little Red Riding Hood who just wants to go see her sick grandmother and maybe take her a roll of toilet paper.



Suddenly, the voice of Peter Rabbit’s mom enters my head and reminds me over and over that if we go into the store or park or Mr. McGregor’s garden, we’re absolutely doomed and the safest thing is to just stay home. With your entire family. In your house. Oftentimes wearing outfits akin to a blue jacket and no pants because if no one ever sees you, does it matter that you rotate between sweat pants every day? Me thinks not.



So you stay home. Day after day. Doing your part even though there are times when, let’s be honest, it feels like a lot like Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day that someone left on "repeat."



I could dwell on those things, but instead I channel my inner Little Engine That Could and think I can. I think I can homeschool my kids. I think I can remember to wash my hands. I think I can wear pants that don’t have elastic. I think I can not overstock on supplies. I think I can manage to sanitize my doorknobs every day.



But if I start making friends with mice who sew my clothes, someone please take my temperature.