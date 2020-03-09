Hi sweeties! The following poem truly points out my age and for a lot of you, it will as well. Enjoy!
A little house with two bedrooms,
One bathroom and one car on the street
A mower that you had to push
To make the grass look neat.
In the kitchen on the wall
We only had one phone,
And no need for recording things,
Someone was always home.
We only had a living room
Where we would congregate,
Unless it was at mealtime
In the kitchen where we ate.
We had no need for family rooms
Or extra rooms to dine.
When meeting as a family
Those two rooms would work out fine.
We only had one TV set
And channels maybe two,
But always there was one of them
With something worth the view.
For snacks we had potato chips
That tasted like a chip.
And if you wanted flavor
There was Lipton's onion dip.
Store-bought snacks were rare because
My mother liked to cook
And nothing can compare to snacks
In Betty Crocker's book.
Weekends were for family trips
Or staying home to play
We all did things together –
Even go to church to pray.
When we did our weekend trips
Depending on the weather,
No one stayed at home because
We liked to be together.
Sometimes we would separate
To do things on our own,
But we knew where the others were
Without our own cell phone.
Then there were the movies
With your favorite movie star,
And nothing can compare
To watching movies in your car.
Then there were the picnics
at the peak of summer season,
Pack a lunch and find some trees
And never need a reason.
Get a baseball game together
With all the friends you know,
Have real action playing ball –
And no game video.
Remember when the doctor
Used to be the family friend,
And didn't need insurance
Or a lawyer to defend.
The way that he took care of you
Or what he had to do,
Because he took an oath and strived
To do the best for you.
Remember going to the store
And shopping casually,
And when you went to pay for it
You used your own money?
Nothing that you had to swipe
Or punch in some amount,
And remember when the cashier person
Had to really count?
The milkman used to go
From door to door,
And it was just a few cents more
Than going to the store.
There was a time when mailed letters
Came right to your door,
Without a lot of junk mail ads
Sent out by every store.
The mailman knew each house by name
And knew where it was sent;
There were not loads of mail addressed
To "present occupant."
There was a time when just one glance
Was all that it would take,
And you would know the kind of car,
The model and the make.
They didn't look like turtles
Trying to squeeze out every mile;
They were streamlined, white walls, fins
And really had some style.
One time the music that you played
Whenever you would jive,
Was from a vinyl, big-holed record
Called a forty-five.
The record player had a post
To keep them all in line
And then the records would drop down
And play one at a time.
Oh sure, we had our problems then,
Just like we do today
And always we were striving,
Trying for a better way.
Oh, the simple life we lived
Still seems like so much fun,
How can you explain a game,
Just kick the can and run?
And why would boys put baseball cards
Between bicycle spokes
And for a nickel, red machines
Had little bottled Cokes?
This life seemed so much easier
Slower in some ways
I love the new technology
But I sure do miss those days.
So time moves on and so do we
And nothing stays the same,
But I sure love to reminisce
And walk down memory lane.
With all today's technology
We grant that it's a plus!
But it's fun to look way back and say,
HEY LOOK, GUYS, THAT WAS US!
+++
Birthdays being celebrated in our neck of the woods include March 10 – Ken Gongwer, Annette Spreng, Ron Spreng and Jack Hill; March 11 – Carl Ayers, Jim Brewer, Bob Stewart, Weslee Fliger; March 12 – Tom Motz and Sue Beans; March 13 – Sherri Hannan and Darla Stull; March 14 – Nancy Blackford; March 15 – Jenny Duncan; March 16 – Lisa Brumfield and Jared Pierce.
Many happy returns of the day!
+++
MARK YOUR CALENDAR! - March 13-15: Free Spiritual Retreat with Pastor Mark Stevens at the Loudonville Church of the Nazarene. Friday night will start with a simple pizza supper at 6:30 p.m. Saturday morning will start with a donut breakfast at 8 a.m. Sunday morning will begin during regular worship time at 10:45 a.m. Please RSVP by calling Jill Book at 567-203-1457 for Friday night and Saturday morning. ALL are invited and encouraged to bring friends and family with them to all three of the worship services.
+++
Wedding anniversaries being observed this week include March 11 – Rich and Tammy Kline (their 53rd) and March 16 – Dale and Susie Sprang (their 44th).
Congratulations!!
+++
Finally – "The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary." — Vidal Sassoon