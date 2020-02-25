



JACKSON TWP. Mercy Medical Center Director of Business Development Ron Bensinger said this year’s health fairs held locally will offer blood testing at a low cost.

“We are glad to be able to provide the low-cost blood testing to the community,” Bensinger said. “The cost here is lower than most co-pays to have it done at a doctor’s office or lab. It’s a good way to establish a baseline or check against previous numbers. People don’t need a physician order to come for the blood test.”

He added if the blood test results show any critical findings, they will call the patient directly and recommend seeing their doctor.

Health fair participants can purchase a base package of blood screenings for $15, which includes: BMP (Basic Metabolic Count) , Lipid Profile (total cholesterol, triglycerides, HDL, LDL) and CBC (Complete Blood Count)

Additional optional blood screenings can be purchased, including: TSH (Thyroid), $5 ; A1C Hemoglobin, $10 ; Vitamin D 25-Hydroxy, $35 ; PSA (Prostate), $10 .

The Community Health Fairs will also offer free screenings, including blood pressure checks, body mass index (BMI) readings, pulmonary function testing (PFT) and strength or balance assessments. No appointment is needed and it is free to attend any of the Community Health Fairs.

Mercy Medical Center is offering additional health fairs throughout 2020 at the following locations:

Mercy Health Center of Lake – Feb. 28

Mercy Health Center of North Canton - March 13

Mercy Health Center of Tuscarawas County - April 17

Mercy Health Center of Massillon - May 8

Mercy Health Center of Carroll County - June 12

Mercy Health Center of Alliance – June 25

Mercy Health Center of Plain – July 10

Mercy Health Center of Jackson – August 14

Mercy Health Center of North Canton – September 11

Mercy Health Center of Tuscarawas County – October 9

Mercy Health Center of Massillon – November 13

Mercy Health Center of Carroll County – December 11

Mercy Medical Center, a ministry of the Sisters of Charity Health System, operates a 476-bed hospital serving Stark, Carroll, Wayne, Holmes and Tuscarawas Counties and parts of Southeastern Ohio. It has 620 members on its Medical Staff and employs nearly 2,800 people. For more information, see cantonmercy.org.