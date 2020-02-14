Ruth Douglas, community outreach coordinator for Joy of Living Camp in Brinkhaven, spoke to the Lions on Feb. 11.



The Joy of Living camp was founded in 1993 to provide Christian camping for youth regardless of financial circumstances. Programs are available to individual children or groups of youth ages 8-15. Businesses, schools, churches and more can sponsor groups or individual children. Autistic children are welcome.



The camp is open year-round. This year, a man camp is scheduled for March 20-22, and a women's retreat Aug. 24-26. They also host birthday parties with a petting zoo and horseback riding, college age retreats, church retreats, corporate days, school retreats, sports team building and workout camps and athletic training on their many hills and trails.



The ranch has over 740 acres used for trail riding, swimming, tubing and canoeing, searching for critters in the "crick," woodworking, crafts, archery and much more. Each day begins with cabin devotions and ends with evening chapel at an outdoor amphitheater and campfire.



Joy of Living is now open for camp registration, staff hiring and retreats. Groups looking for community service projects are welcome to volunteer. This is a nonprofit group. If you would like to make a difference in the life of a child, apply online now at joyoflivingcamp.com, contactDouglas at ruth@joyoflivingcamp.com or call (740) 599-7707.



Douglastook questions, and Lion Jan Abee presented her with a Lions mug.



The secretary read a thank you note from Mohican Families Phase 2, Riverside Park project, for the Lions’ donation. There will be a grand opening of their tree house by April.



Members discussed plans for hosting the Equity Customer Appreciation dinner on March 25, the Fish Fry on Feb. 21 and the upcoming Easter Egg Hunt. Ashley and Kris Buirley have volunteered to chair the Children's Christmas Carnival in December.



Anyone interested in joining the Lions Club or attending a meeting, please call (419) 994-4356.