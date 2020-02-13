Your guests deserve the best experience possible when celebrating your special day with you. There are many ways you can keep them top of mind to show they you’ve been thinking about them just as much as the overall day.



Considering you may have multiple generations coming to your wedding, including grandparents and young children, how you make them feel comfortable can be very different. Work with your local wedding planner to analyze your list of guests to make sure you’ve got all your bases covered when it comes to giving everyone a day to remember.



Give Them Time



Snowy or rainy weather means bad traffic, so build in extra time for guests to get from your ceremony to your reception. If possible have your ceremony and reception in one venue. This would make transport in bad weather even easier.



Consider building in extra time into the festivities at your reception as well. Many weddings are slammed with back-to-back mini events like the speeches, parent-child dances and dance-offs. Why not give your guests a more elegant, peaceful reception experience by starting off low key?



Especially if they have had to battle wintery weather during their travel, a nice break in the action will be well-received.



Keep Guests Warm



Looking for a way to keep your guests nice and warm? A hot drink on arrival is a considerate idea. Hot chocolate or tea is the perfect treat on a wintry day.



When it comes to your wedding party, you can outfit them in bold color peacoats or neutral capes to help them fight the chill. Your friends will be thankful that you thought of their comfort ahead of time.



Keep the Kiddos Comfy



What wedding ceremony or reception would be complete without a bunch of children running around? If you’re using kids for your ring bearer or flower girl, then you’ll need to consider their warmth and comfort for your winter wedding.



Think cozy, chic blankets for any children in the audience and shawls for any kiddos in your wedding party. You want them remembering how special this day was, not how cold they were throughout.