As Sam sings in Casablanca, "the world will always welcome lovers," and Hollywood will always welcome movies with great love stories. In no particular order, here are 10 classic romantic movies, in as many genres, with deeply satisfying love stories.



"An Affair to Remember" (1957)



Guaranteed three-hanky tear-jerker with lovers separated first by their duty to others and then by fate, unbeknownst to one another. Deborah Kerr is lovely and Cary Grant has never been more urbane and desirable. Did you know this film was first made by the same director, Leo McCarey, in 1939 as Love Story starring Irene Dunne and Charles Boyer?



"The African Queen" (1951)



A mature love story and a rollicking adventure movie, the only screen pairing of Katharine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart. A spinster well past her prime meets a scruffy ship's captain in the midst of World War I in Africa. Their intrepid journey down a wild African river on his boat, the African Queen, and their charming, almost shy devotion to one another are unforgettable.



"My Fair Lady" (1964)



The enduring story of the little cockney flower seller turned into a proper society lady by linguistics professor Henry Higgins. Played to opposites-attract perfection by a cool and detached Rex Harrison and Audrey Hepburn as an irrepressible, determined gamine. My Fair Lady has great tunes, fantastic period costumes and a sweet love story in the Broadway musical based on George Bernard Shaw’s play, Pygmalion.



"West Side Story" (1961)



Romeo and Juliet played out on the tough streets of New York. Natalie Wood is dreamily beautiful as the Puerto Rican Maria, hopelessly in love with Tony (Richard Beymer), former head of the rival gang. With fierce and haunting songs, vibrant choreography and a fiery turn by Rita Moreno as Maria's friend Anita, West Side Story is a Broadway smash brought lovingly to the screen.



"It Happened One Night" (1934)



A down-on-his-luck reporter crosses paths with a runaway heiress and realizes he's got the story of the century on his hands - if he can hang onto her. The two embark on a madcap cross-country trip by overnight bus, Model A motorcar and shoe leather. Clark Gable is the irascible reporter and Claudette Colbert is the willful rich girl in this fast-paced, captivating comedy.



"The Ghost and Mrs. Muir" (1947)



The inspiration for a 1968 sitcom, this film stars Rex Harrison as the thundering ghost of a ship's captain who haunts the seacoast cottage of lovely widow Gene Tierney. He tries to drive her and her daughter out - but when he realizes they're in desperate need of funds, he dictates his salty life story to the proper widow. She takes it to a London publisher, and it becomes a bestseller. An impossible love story, impossibly tender. If you don't need a Kleenex at the end of this one, you've got a heart of stone.



"Vertigo" (1958)



Kim Novak is the ice-cool blonde and Jimmy Stewart her protector and pursuer in this riveting story of obsession and doomed love. Vertigo was received with mixed reviews when it was released, but is now widely recognized as one of Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpieces, with almost surreal cinematography and dark undercurrents of voyeurism, madness, and manipulation.



"Desk Set" (1957)



One of Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn’s later vehicles, it's the charming story of man vs. machine, or rather woman vs. machine, as Tracy and his computer seek to replace Hepburn and her crack staff of reference librarians. Witty and good-natured, it's a bit of fluff, but enjoyable—and memorable—for the two stars at the peak of their craft in an affectionate, easy-going performance.



"A Star Is Born" (1954)



Judy Garland and James Mason meet as her career is just beginning and his is peaking. She's a gifted singer and he's an alcoholic actor in a tale of the pitfalls of fame. Mason's character self-destructs in the film, but Garland's intense, involving performance is made all the more moving by the knowledge of her real-life tragedy. A Star Is Born was restored in the 1980s—be sure to watch that version.



"Casablanca" (1942)



Casablanca has it all—adventure, patriotism, suspense, witty dialogue, a terrific ensemble cast, and a passionate romance. For all their chemistry on screen, Ingrid Bergman said she and Humphrey Bogart were never close: "I kissed him, but I never knew him." Hollywood magic.



On a final note, "Love Story" (1970) has reached classic status as it officially turns 50 this year! Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal star in this tale of a boy and a girl from different backgrounds, fall in love regardless of their upbringing — and then tragedy strikes. Love Story was one of the first movies to gross $100 million on its first release and one of the first times that an author wrote a best-selling book from a screenplay. Regardless, "Love means never having to say you’re sorry."



Happy Valentine’s Day and Here’s Looking At You Kid!