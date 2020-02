DENVER — Sandra Moser and Winston Crowley were united in marriage in Strum, Austria on Sept, 14, 2019.



The bride is the daughter of Andrea and Gerhard Moser of Fugen, Austria. The groom is the son of Dr. Paul and Ruth Crowley of Wooster.



The bride was attended by numerous Austrian friends and flower girls. The groom's brothers, Eric and Brendan, served as best men. Local groomsmen were Christopher Curry and Austin Taylor.



Following an African safari honeymoon, the couple will reside in Denver.