Ashland Business and Professional Women met Feb. 3 at Tim Horton’s Restaurant.



President Roberta Weiler welcomed everyone including Sue Montgomery, speaker.



Sue Montgomery is a 25-year employee of Area Agency on Aging. It is a non-profit organization. She said that they would like to be a starting point for anyone needing help. Either they will know the answer or know where to find the answer. They will be your navigator. They want to help people maintain their independence.



Their largest program is Passport, for people who need a nursing home level of care. Other programs are home repair, scholarships, help with utility bills, wellness workshops, help for caregivers, senior group lunches, and ombudsman to help provide resources for a person’s rights.



She distributed bags filled with information about the programs.



Upcoming meetings are Ashland BPW- March 2, BPW region 1-March 7 and BPW/OHIO- April 17.



Karen Prelipp treated everyone to homemade cookies.



The meeting closed with everyone reciting the emblem benediction.



Lorell Kline and Karen Prelipp assisted with the program.