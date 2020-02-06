Americans dream of retirement — time to sleep in, take naps, finally do gardening or projects or take trips. We imagine retirement offering all the opportunities working 40 hours a week detracts from. And you should definitely take time for all the relaxing you want, then find ways to fill those hours and allow you to enjoy your post-work life.



MarketWatch has a few suggestions for making the most of your senior years.



Get a Job or Volunteer



OK, maybe this isn’t your first stop. But a post-retirement job may give you the opportunity to try something new and perhaps less stressful, or working a part-time position in something fun. It also provides additional income, which many Americans would benefit from during their retirement years.



Volunteering also is a great way to be involved in your community. Libraries, schools, museums, hospitals and nonprofits are always looking for volunteers. You could even use your expertise acquired from working to help out a small business.



Find (Or Rediscover) a New Sport or Hobby



A pickup basketball game after a long day of work when you work at home can be exhausting. A pickup game without that long day of work can be energizing and a lot of fun. Learn to golf, go fishing or boating, play tennis, go biking, join a team (check out the National Senior Games Association if you want some real competition) or reacquaint yourself with the local gym or hiking or walking trails. Regardless of your level of fitness, you can find some sport or exercise that fits.



Retirement is also a great time to find a new hobby. If you’ve always been interested in cooking but never had much time to experiment, now you do. Take up gardening, learn to play the piano, take dance lessons or take up painting.



Travel



These might be jetsetting trips to Europe, Asia or Australia; or weekend trips to the local national parks, the cities around you, or visiting friends and family throughout the country. It could even be packing up a camper and driving the country, exploring the nooks and crannies of the United States that tourists often overlook.



Why not use the freedom of retirement to scratch the travel itch?