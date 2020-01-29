Jan. 31

• At 8 p.m., Jan. 31 and Feb. 1; and at 2 p.m. Feb. 2, the Western Reserve Playhouse presents “Blithe Spirit” a comedy by Noel Coward. Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thewrp.org or at the door. The playhouse is located at 3326 Everett Road, Bath. For more information, visit www.thewrp.org or call the box office at 330-620-7314.

• Join Metro Parks for Drop in Birds to experience the wonder of hand-feeding black-capped chickadees from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Discover the fascinating features of this tiny, feathered friend while attempting to get one to feed from your hand. Seed will be provided. Enjoy a toasty campfire and marshmallows as well, while supplies last. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program will be held at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road.

• Archery for couples will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. or 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave. Couples can learn international-style target archery and test their marksmanship together at our temporary indoor range. Program is good for beginning and practiced archers. All equipment and hands-on instruction provided. Participants must be at least 18. Cost is $15 per couple. Registration is required at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Feb. 2

• From noon to 1:30 p.m., or 2 to 3:30 p.m., the Summit County Metro Parks presents intro to archery for families at Firestone Park, Coventry Oaks, 40 Axline Ave. Families with children 9 and older will learn international-style target archery together. The program is good for beginning and practiced archers. All equipment and hands-on instruction provided. Must be 50 inches or taller. Cost is $15 per family.

Feb. 3

• From 2 to 3:30 p.m., take a hike to search for winter scenery and wildlife at the Gorge, 1160 Front St. Venture to the Crystal Palace where massive icicles drip from the sandstone walls along the trail.

Feb. 4

• The Portage Lakes Branch Library is hosting Money Smarts for Seniors Financial Exploitation at 2 p.m. Coffee and light refreshments provided. No registration is necessary. The Library is at 4261 Manchester Road. For more information, contact 330-643-9075.

Feb. 6

• Children of all ages can drop in to create and explore snow dough, then warm up with a cup of hot cocoa at the Metro Parks Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road. The program will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 7

• At 8 p.m., Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, the Western Reserve Playhouse presents “Blithe Spirit” a comedy by Noel Coward. Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thewrp.org or at the door. The playhouse is at 3326 Everett Road, Bath. For more information, visit www.thewrp.org or call the box office at 330-620-7314.

• From 10:30 a.m. to noon, or 1 to 2:30 p.m., homeschoolers ages 7 to 10 can learn about the birds on different continents. Learn about why birds matter and how you can help our avian neighbors a.m. The program is held at Firestone Park, Coventry Oaks, 40 Axline Ave.

Feb. 9

• The Herbal Society will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. at Quail Hollow in the Manor House, 13480 Congress Lake Road. Master Gardener Jeanne Poremski will be the featured speaker. She is also a certified soil specialist. The topic will be How to Better Your Soil: general soil and soil tests. Meetings are open to the public and guests are free to attend. All monthly meetings are held on Sundays.

Feb. 11

• The Portage Lakes Branch Library is hosting Money Smarts for Seniors Protecting Your Identity at 2 p.m. Coffee and light refreshments provided. No registration is necessary. The Library is at 4261 Manchester Road. For more information, contact 330-643-9075.

• The Springfield Township Women’s Club will hold its meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the senior/community center, 2491 Canfield Road. The program is "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" a program for making beds for those less fortunate. For more information, visit the clubs Facebook page Springfield Township Women’s Club or http://mystwc.com/Home.

Feb. 13

• From 4 to 5 p.m., join a naturalist on an early Valentine's Day stroll to learn how some of our animal neighbors show their affection for one another. Binoculars will be provided to enjoy the stunning view from the overlook. The program will be at 354 Sackett Ave.

Feb. 15

• Auditions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 for performances of "Charlotte's Web" at Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road. Have a 2 to 3-minute memorized monologue ready at auditions. If interested in a dramatic role, present a dramatic monologue if interested in a comedic role, present a comedic monologue, if interested in both roles, present both dramatic and comedic. Performance dates are April 24, 25, 26 and May 1, 2, and 3. There will also be readings from the script. Bring all conflict dates. A rehearsal schedule will be available at auditions to fill out with conflicts. All roles are open. For more information, call 330-896-0339.

• Did you know J.K. Rowling took inspiration from the stars for the Harry Potter series? From 7 to 8 p.m., join an indoor presentation, reacquaint yourself with the celestial counterparts of some of your favorite characters from Hogwarts. Afterward, walk outside to see if any "wizards" are visible in the sky. The program will be at Firestone Park/Coventry Oaks area, 40 Axline Ave.

• From 2 to 3:30 p.m., dive deep into winter pond and marsh ecology with a naturalist on a hike to discover what's going on under the ice and why that frozen layer is so important. Please dress appropriately for an outdoor winter excursion. The program is held at Goodyear Heights Park, Pioneer area, 550 Frazier Ave.

• Children ages 3 to 6 and their adult companions will learn about groundhogs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The program includes a short hike and craft. Make other arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. The program takes place at Firestone Park, Coventry Oaks, 40 Axline Ave.