LOCATION: St. Mary School Activity Center



MISSION: St. Mary School wants to raise funds for necessary upgrades to its activity center including a new gym floor, re-painting, retractable basketball hoops and other cosmetic improvements meant to make the space a more attractive and dynamic event hall. The goal is to make the Center a multi-functional event space that can generate future revenue for the school.



PROGRAMS OFFERED: Five-star preschool, award-winning K-8th with a focus on religious education and STEM. Offering Math Olympiad, STEM, Speech and Debate, Academic Challenge, Social Justice Club, Drama Club, basketball and soccer. A well-rounded assortment of extra-curricular activities and clubs.



UPCOMING EVENTS: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from 5 to 11 p.m. A Night in New York fundraiser, including a beautifully catered dinner, appetizers and desserts, cash bar, live and silent auctions, 50/50, music and entertainment. Tickets are $30 or $200 for a table of eight. Corporate sponsors are welcome for $300 a table and comes with complimentary champagne. All proceeds go to improving the St. Mary School Activity Center.



New York-themed recipes:



— Sous Vide New York Strip Steak



From the kitchen of St. Mary School



2 (12 ounce) New York strip steaks



salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste



1 teaspoon vegetable oil



1 tablespoon butter



1 cup clamshell mushrooms, separated



salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste



1 teaspoon vegetable oil



1 clove garlic, crushed



2 tablespoons water



1/2 teaspoon balsamic vinegar



1 tablespoon cold butter



salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste



Fill a large Dutch oven about 2/3 full with water. Bring water to 130 degrees F (54 degrees C) over medium heat. Attach a candy/oil thermometer to the side of the Dutch oven in order to monitor and maintain the water temperature.



Generously season steaks with salt and black pepper. Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over high heat. Place steaks in skillet and cook until just browned, 1 minute per side. Transfer steaks to a resealable plastic bag, squeeze out all air, and seal.



Place plastic bag containing steaks in the Dutch oven, adjusting the heat as necessary to maintain the temperature at 130 degrees F (54 degrees C). Cook for 2 1/2 hours, moving the bag around occasionally and maintaining the temperature.



While the steaks are cooking, heat 1 tablespoon butter in the skillet over medium-low heat. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring, until mushrooms are soft, 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside.



Remove steaks from plastic bag (reserving any accumulated juices) and pat dry. Generously season with salt and pepper. Heat 1 teaspoon vegetable oil in the skillet over high heat. Place steaks in skillet and cook to form a crust, 2 minutes per side. Transfer steaks to a plate.



Stir garlic and reserved mushrooms into skillet, reduce heat to medium, and cook until mushrooms are reheated, 2 minutes. Stir in reserved juices, water, and balsamic vinegar. Remove from heat.



Stir in 1 tablespoon cold butter until completely melted and incorporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spoon sauce over steaks and serve.



— Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict



From the kitchen of St. Mary School



2 English muffins, split and toasted



4 slices smoked salmon



1 avocado, halved, seeded, peeled and sliced



2 poached eggs, for serving



FOR THE HOLLANDAISE SAUCE:



3 large egg yolks



1 1/2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice



Pinch of cayenne pepper, optional



1/4 teaspoon salt



1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted



To make the hollandaise, combine the egg yolks, lemon juice, cayenne and salt in a blender until pale yellow in color, about 30-60 seconds. With the motor running, add the butter in a slow stream until emulsified.



To assemble the eggs benedict, place the sliced smoked salmon on each English muffin. Top with the sliced avocado and poached egg, drizzling the tops with hollandaise sauce. Serve immediately.



— New York Style Cheesecake



From the kitchen of St. Mary School



3 tablespoons melted butter



18 graham crackers, crushed



1/4 cup all-purpose flour



1 cup sour cream



1 tablespoon vanilla extract



4 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese



1 1/2 cups white sugar



2/3 cup milk



4 eggs



1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest



1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest



Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).



Lightly grease the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan.



Mix graham cracker crumbs and melted butter in a bowl until evenly moistened. Press crumb mixture into the bottom and about 1/2-inch up the sides of the springform pan.



Whisk flour, sour cream, and vanilla extract in bowl. Set aside.



Stir cream cheese and sugar with a wooden spoon in a large bowl until evenly incorporated, 3 to 5 minutes.



Pour milk into cream cheese mixture and whisk until just combined.



Whisk in eggs, one at a time, stirring well after each addition.



Stir in lemon zest, orange zest, and sour cream mixture; whisk until just incorporated.



Pour mixture into prepared springform pan.



Bake in the preheated oven until the edges have nicely puffed and the surface of the cheesecake is firm except for a small spot in the center that will jiggle when the pan is gently shaken.