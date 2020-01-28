



JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Township Historical Society (JTHS) has started a Kids Club for kids in grades kindergarten through 12th. The Historical Society will offer special programming once a month for those who have joined the club.

Mary Aaby of Historical Society said the group decided to start the club after one of the members suggested it as a way to get more kids into the Center School, a one-room schoolhouse donated to the Historical Society.

“It’s a good way to get kids interested in history and to get the kids to visit the school,” Aaby said. “We are planning on offering a program just for the Jackson Township Historical Society Kids Club one day a month.”

She added the programming will include a short presentation, an activity and snacks. The group has developed a mascot for the club called McGuffey. It is an owl and is named after the McGruffey Readers used in schools during the mid to late 1800s.

“We have a costumed mascot and will have a graphic of the owl we can use on literature and promotions for the club. The mascot was introduced at the Unity in the Community Pancake Breakfast and Health Fair in October and was at the annual township Christmas open house,” Aaby said.

There is a $5 annual fee to join the club. Aaby said there may be an additional fee for certain programs to help to cover the cost of the materials used for the activities.

The first event is scheduled for 1-3 p.m., Feb. 16. Aaby said Stark Parks will bringing a live owl to the school and the kids will learn and talk about owls.

And, of course, McGuffey will be there.

Other events scheduled throughout the year can be found on the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/McGuffeyJTHS/.

“JTHS is really excited to start the club. We’re excited about opening up the schoolhouse for the kids and having some great fun,” Aaby said.

To register for the club, email mcguffeyjths@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.