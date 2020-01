Holmes Center for the Arts is offering an acrylic pour painting workshop on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Instructor Christina Thurairatnam will walk participants through the process of creating their own unique paintings. Pour painting is a fun, beginner-friendly technique using fluid acrylic paint poured over a canvas or tile to make fascinating swirls, colors, patterns and textures. Class size is limited. Register by Jan. 25. www.holmescenterforthearts.org/art