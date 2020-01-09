String Art & Sip

Visit the Canton Museum of Art from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 to relax and enjoy friends, wine, and fun while creating your own string art. String Art & Sip is a new workshop at CMA inspired by the exhibit Creative Roots of Ohio. Create an Ohio love design or print out and bring your own idea and template. You can choose from a variety of colors for both your wood pallet and string and enjoy the relaxing and creative process without the mess. One 12-inch by 12-inch wood pallet, materials, wine and refreshments are included in the cost of the class. Feel free to bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic beverage. Participants must be 21 or older to register.

Shrek in Canton

The Players Guild Theatre in downtown Canton will bring Shrek to life on the Players Guild Theatre stage from Jan. 17 to Feb. 9. “Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek....” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Visit www.playersguildtheatre.com for details on times and ticket prices.

Cookies and Canvas

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Jan. 18, Cookies & Canvas will be the theme at the Paul and Carol David YMCA in Jackson Township. It’s a great opportunity to try out a professionally taught canvas painting class as a family event. Enjoy cookies to snack on. Visit www.ymcastark.org/cookies for details on registering.