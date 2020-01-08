Jan. 11

• From 1 to 2 p.m. be a part of a special Saturday at the Portage Lakes Branch Library, 4261 Manchester Road. Dress warm as participants stomp outside in the library’s NatureConnect area. Move from station to station reading a story, then go inside for hot chocolate, cookies and a craft. Stay after the program to do some therapy reading with dogs from Tails and Takes at 2 p.m. For more information, call 330-644-7050.

• From 10 to 11 a.m., join a naturalist to make pinecone bird feeders to use this winter, then head outside to feed the birds from your hand. The program will be held at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 10 a.m. to noon, join a naturalist on a hike to discover what critters are still out and about during winter. Look for fur, scat, paw prints and more. Stay after for a fire and cocoa, while supplies last. The program will be held at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 10:30 a.m. to noon, children ages 9 to 15; and from 1 to 2:30 p.m., participants 16 and older can learn international-style target archery and test their marksmanship. The program is good for beginning and practiced archers. All equipment and hands-on instruction provided. Must be 50 inches or taller. Cost is $10 per person. Registration is required online at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is being held at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area , 40 Axline Ave.

• Green Sibshops, a free monthly program for typically developing kids in grades 3 through 6 and youth in grades 7 through 12 who have a brother or sister with special health or developmental needs, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will be a combined event for the two groups, children 3 to 6 and youth in grades 7 and up. The program is held at the Greensburg United Methodist Church, 2161 Greensburg Road. For more information and to register, visit www.facebook.com/greensibshops/ or call 330-244-7650. Pre-registration requested. A meal is served.

• The Summit County Master Gardeners will feature Canadian author, radio host and edibles expert Nikki Jabbour at its January Design & Beyond Program. Jabbour will share information and photos from her book Veggie Garden Remix. The program will be held at Tangier Banquets & Catering in Akron from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A continental breakfast and luncheon soup and salad bar are included. For information about the program and registration, visit www.summitmastergardeners.org

Jan. 12

• From 1 to 2:30 p.m., Archery Games for Kids will be held at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave. Ages 9 to 15 will play different games to build archery skills in a fun and exciting way. Participants must have already taken one of the park’s Intro to Archery programs. All equipment and hands-on instruction is provided during this free program. Must be 50 inches or taller. Registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is free.

Jan. 14

• College-bound students can overcome testing anxieties and learn new skills to record higher ACT marks after joining a local test-preparation course. They will master testing strategies, conquer core subjects and build confidence to ace the college entrance exam and stay competitive among their peers. From 6 to 8 p.m. beginning Jan. 14 and continuing Wednesdays through Feb. 11, the course will be held at Wadsworth High School, 625 Broad St. The cost is $179 and includes materials. Financial aid also is available for qualifying students. To register or receive more information, call Laura Icardi of ACT Test Preparation at 330-722-7235, or email licardi@ActTestPrep.info. Parents and students also can check out the website at www.ActTestPrep.info or Facebook.

Jan. 16

• From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., a program through the Metro Parks, Understanding the Anthropocene will be held at Firestone Metro Park/ Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave. Learn about this new geologic epoch and discover the challenges and opportunities ahead of us in the Age of Man. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Jan. 17

• From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owls & Howls will be presented by Metro Parks at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Main Entrance, 2077 Newton St. Prowl for some of Ohio's loudest nighttime noise-makers: owls and coyotes. Please leave dogs at home. Bring your patience, curiosity and a small flashlight to guide you. Meet at the Parcours Trailhead. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. join Metro Parks for making seed balls as a MLK Day of Service at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave. Martin Luther King Jr. continues to inspire communities with the work he did half a century ago. In his honor, participants will make seed balls with native, pollinator-friendly plant species that can be planted during spring in areas lacking vegetation. Dress for a mess. Bring an empty egg carton to transport finished seed balls. For information, call 330-865-8065

Jan. 18

• From 8 to 10 a.m., join in Metro Parks craft and breakfast program to create a nature-inspired craft with an interpretive artist. Then enjoy a delicious breakfast prepared by volunteers. Participants are asked to contribute to the feast. Register in advance for the program which is held at Sand Run Metro Park/Mingo Lodge, 1501 Sand Run Parkway. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 11 to 11:30 a.m. enjoy a morning of exercise with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities. For information, call 330-865-8065. Make other arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. Advanced registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065.The program is being held at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave.

• Students can prep for the ACT in just one day in a workshop offered in sessions packed with review and strategies to achieve higher scores. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. students can take the one-day course for tips, problem solving techniques, practice questions and review core subjects in a condensed format. The cost is $99 and includes lunch and materials. The workshop will be held at Norton High School, 1 Panther Way. Financial aid also is available for qualifying students. To register or receive more information, call Laura Icardi of ACT Test Preparation at 330-722-7235, or email licardi@ActTestPrep.info. Parents and students also can check out the website at www.ActTestPrep.info