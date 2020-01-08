Jan. 13

• At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Computer Basics. During this class, attendees will learn how to use a computer, then practice using a mouse and keyboard. Additionally, they will hear about the hardware and software parts of a computer system. No previous experience needed. The class is free and registration is required. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

Jan. 14

• At 1:30 p.m., Staying in the Huddle – A Personal Game Plan for 2020 will be presented by Mike Gallina, AultCare’s vice president of communication and community engagement, at Aultman Massillon, Door 3, 2051 Wales Ave. NW. The huddles in people’s lives are represented by family, friends, church and social groups. Gallina will reflect upon and engage strategies for “staying in the huddle” by using principles, values, skills and talents. Reservations are required. Call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

• At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Internet Basics. Attendees will hear an introduction to navigating the internet and World Wide Web and an explanation and demonstration of the popular web browsers. Prerequisites are experience using a computer mouse, keyboard, and Windows. The class is free and registration is required. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

• From 6 to 7:30 p.m., children are invited to the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., to read to dog listeners. The newest Paws to Read dog, Gibson (nicknamed Gibby), is a Scottie dog. His favorite pastime is going for walks, but he really loves to listen to children read. Come and read a book to him. The program is free and no registration is required. For more information call 330-832-9831, 317 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Jan. 15

• At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites the public to come create a God’s Eyes Mandala. During Spanish colonial times in New Mexico, from the 16th to the 19th centuries, Ojos de Dios (God's Eye) were placed where people worked or walked along a trail, thought to protect them from harm. Come and create a vibrant God’s Eye. All supplies provided. The program is free and registration is required. Children under age 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information call the library at 330-832-9831, ext. 312 or visit the library’s website www.massillonlibrary.org.

• At 3 p.m. the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Email Basics. Participants will learn to create their own free email account and send emails with file attachments. Prerequisites are experience using a computer, mouse, keyboard, the Windows 10 Operating System, and accessing the internet. The class is free and registration is required. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

Jan. 16

• The Canton Symphony Orchestra will host the next installment of their Divergent Sounds series, Jazz Fusion Meets the Symphony featuring J.T.’s Electrik Blackout at 7:30 p.m. Discover the new sound of two different genres when they morph into a spectacularly new musical experience. The orchestra performs in Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, adjacent to the Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th Street NW. For more information, visit www.cantonsymphony.org.

Jan. 18

• From Noon to 2 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., presents Empowered Minds Vision Boards with author of the J.O.Y. Journal Kayleigh Hanlin, who will tell about the J.O.Y. Journal, then guide attendees in designing their own vision boards, intended to help inspire their self-acceptance, self-love and confidence, enabling them to become the best version of themselves they can be. Registration is required. For more information, stop by or call 330-832-9831 ext. 312, or visit the library’s website www.massillonlibrary.org.

Jan. 21

• Delay the Disease, a 12-week program designed to slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease and improve overall physical and social wellness, will be held at Aultman Massillon Door 3, 2051 Wales Ave. NW., starting Jan. 21 and will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Led by licensed physical therapy professionals, the class delivers evidence-based exercise protocols to improve balance, prevent postural deviations, increase gait speed and improve self-care abilities. The cost for the 12-week session is $79 for the once-a-week program or $129 for the twice-weekly program. For more information and to register, contact the Aultman College Corporate and Community Education (ACCE) office at 330-363-6181.

Jan. 22

• At 6 p.m., the ABCs of Medicare will be presented by a representative from AultCare’s PrimeTime Health Plan at North Canton Medical Center, Entrance A, 6046 Whipple Ave. NW. Learn what people need to know as they approach Medicare eligibility. This educational meeting will help individuals and their loved ones navigate through the Medicare network as they prepare for tomorrow. Reservations are required. Call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.