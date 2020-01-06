Hi folks! Happy New Year! Bob Steward of Jeromesville sent the following article to me and I just had to pass it on to our readers. It will be in two parts as it is quite lengthy, so don’t throw away your copy that you are reading today. Save it so you can put it together with next week’s finish.



1. It’s time to use the money you saved up. Use it and enjoy it. Don’t just keep it for those who may have no notion of the sacrifices you made to get it. Remember there is nothing more dangerous than a son or daughter-in-law with big ideas for your hard-earned capital. Warning: This is also a bad time for investments, even if it seems wonderful or fool-proof. They only bring problems and worries. This is a time for you to enjoy some peace and quiet



2. Stop worrying about the financial situation of your children and grandchildren, and don’t feel bad spending your money on yourself. You’ve taken care of them for many years, and you’ve taught them what you could. You gave them an education, food, shelter and support. The responsibility is now theirs to earn their own money



3. Keep a healthy life, without great physical effort. Do moderate exercise (like walking every day), eat well and get your sleep. It’s easy to become sick, and it gets harder to remain healthy. That is why you need to keep yourself in good shape and be aware of your medical and physical needs Keep in touch with your doctor, do tests even when you’re feeling well. Stay informed



4. Always buy the best, most beautiful items for your significant other. The key goal is to enjoy your money with your partner. One day one of you will miss the other, and the money will not provide any comfort then, enjoy it together



5. Don’t stress over the little things. You’ve already overcome so much in your life. You have good memories and bad ones, but the important thing is the present. Don’t let the past drag you down and don’t let the future frighten you. Feel good in the now. Small issues will soon be forgotten



6. Regardless of age, always keep love alive. Love your partner, love life, love your family, love your neighbor and remember: "A man is not old as long as he has intelligence and affection.



7. Be proud, both inside and out. Don’t stop going to your hair salon or barber, do your nails, go to the dermatologist and the dentist, keep your perfumes and creams well stocked. When you are well-maintained on the outside, it seeps in, making you feel proud and strong.



8. Don’t lose sight of fashion trends for your age but keep your own sense of style. There’s nothing worse than an older person trying to wear the current fashion among youngsters. You’ve developed your own sense of what looks good on you – keep it and be proud of it. It’s part of who you are.



9. ALWAYS stay up to date. Read newspapers, watch the news. Go online and read what people are saying. Make sure you have an active email account and try to use some of those social networks. You’ll be surprised what old friends you’ll meet. Keeping in touch with what is going on and with the people you know is important at any age .



10. Respect the younger generation and their opinions. They may not have the same ideals as you, but they are the future, and will take the world in their direction. Give advice, not criticism, and try to remind them that yesterday’s wisdom still applies today. 11. Never use the phrase: "In my time." Your time is now. If you’re alive, you are part of this time. You may have been younger, but you are still you now, having fun and enjoying life Next week will be the conclusion of these thoughts …



Birthdays of local folks celebrating birthdays include Jan. 7 – Doe Gillette, Michelle Neville, Rhea Prosser and Sandy Smith; Jan. 8 – Jim Baum, Grant Cowell and Ed Kaylor; Jan. 4 – Marti Brown and Larry Rogers; Jan. 10 – Jim Klingler, Jim Gebhart and Matt Quay; Jan. 11 Mike Baldner, Scott Baldner, Dave Edmondson, John Mann, John Cominsky, Bill Gebhart, Maggie Ott, Charles Mutchler and Frances Hoff (her 101st); Jan. 13 – Bev Bilger, Lester Leckrone, Rhonda Kick, Walt Burd and Ed Gillette.



Many happy returns of the day!



Celebrating wedding anniversaries are Jan. 4 – Harold and Lola Yeater (their 51st); Jan. 8 – Ed and Sandy Weltmer (their 54th); Jan. 9 – Dan and Bev Bilger. Congratulations!



Finally – "Perhaps I am a bear, or some hibernating animal underneath, for the instinct to be half asleep all winter is so strong in me."- Anne Morrough Lindbergh