



GREEN Senior citizens now have another choice for care as they age following the opening of the Village of Saint Edward.

St. Edward offers independent living, assisted living and memory care units. There are 50 independent, 48 assisted living and 28 memory care units. So far, 14 residents have moved in, but many more are expected in early 2020.

Annette Walters, director of Marketing for the Village of Saint Edward, said almost half of the independent units have been reserved. She said it is a good start considering the facility opened at the end of October.

Construction was completed two months ahead of schedule and Walters said they are thankful for Alpha Construction, DeHoff Development and the city for being good partners.

Saint Edward just recently received its license from the state for assisted living and memory care so it could begin taking residents.

The facility offers plenty of common space areas for residents and their visitors. There are also several dining rooms, a pub, a library area, a fitness room, a beauty shop and a chapel where a service takes place three times per week.

Walters said all the dining services are like a restaurant and there is a daily chef special. Residents can also order items a la carte. The facility has a private dining room for families if they want to host a gathering.

Several different floor plans for each unit are available for residents including one and two-bedroom units. All independent rooms have a washer and dryer along with full kitchen appliances.

The memory care wing of the building has its own entrance for family members as Walters said family members are given key fobs so they can enter. The memory care wing also has its dining area including seating at a counter where residents can watch the food being prepared.

There is also a snoezelen room, which a sensory room where memory care residents can go to calm down.

Walters said St. Edward’s strives on helping residents if they need to transition from independent living to assisted living and they don’t have to leave the facility.

The entire facility offers several areas to sit outside and plenty of areas to walk.

“This is a beautiful piece of property,” Walters said. “You want to take advantage of that.”

Residents also take occasional trips including to Cleveland and Amish Country, just to name a few.

Saint Edward has hired 60 employees and once it is fully staffed that number will go to more than 100. Walters said St. Edward is sensitive to who they hire and wanted to hire staff who care.

She believes the fact the facility is faith-based and its quality staff makes it stand out from similar facilities in the area. Saint Edward is also a not-for-profit facility, so once someone’s finances run out, they can remain at the facility on Medicare.

In 2020, Saint Edward plans to volunteer and give back more in the community, Walters said. They are also looking for volunteers who may want to come in and spend time with residents.

“We have volunteers at all of our campuses,” Walters said.

Saint Edward also has a facility in Fairlawn and a facility in Wadsworth, which just opened in June. The Wadsworth facility is already 70 percent full and the Fairlawn location stays full, Walters said.

“We took on two big challenges in one year,” Walters said.