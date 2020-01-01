FYI

• Stark State College is making it easy for prospective students to get enrollment for spring semester done in one day. Express enrollment at main campus, 6100 Frank Avenue NW in North Canton, and at Stark State College Akron, 360 Perkins Street, is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 11. Students can talk to admissions counselors, get financial aid advice, take admission tests and enjoy refreshments. Bring high school (and, if applicable, college) transcripts along with the student’s 2017 income tax return (and parents’ return if a dependent). Walk-ins are accepted, but reservations are preferred at starkstate.edu/express. Admissions applications can be found online at starkstate.edu/admissions_form. For more information, call 330-494-6170 ext. 4228 or email info@starkstate.edu. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 13.

Jan. 3

• Celebrate school being out at the School’s Out Cookout. Bring your own hot dogs and buns to cook over an open fire, and drinks and condiments will be provided. Hike with a naturalist to investigate how animals survive the winter. For information, call 330-865-8065. The event is held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road.

• Tracks and Traces for Kids will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Participants will hike with a naturalist to look for tracks and scat, and learn about some of the animals that left the mysterious evidence behind. For information, call 330-865-8065.Takes place at Munroe Falls Metro Park/Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Avenue.

Jan. 4

• With more than 150 miles of trails, Summit Metro Parks has a hike for you. Join a naturalist to discuss the ins and outs of day hiking, learn what gear is best for a woodland trek and where you can take some longer walks in the parks. The program will conclude with a winter stroll. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is from 10 a.m. to noon and his being held at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area , 40 Axline Ave.

• From 1 to 1:30 p.m., enjoy an evening of exercise with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities. The program is being held at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area , 40 Axline Ave. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Jan. 5

• A winter bird walk will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road. Join a naturalist to learn which birds stick around in winter. We'll search the pines for red-breasted nuthatches, golden-crowned kinglets and maybe even an owl. Afterward, participants are invited to try hand-feeding some curious chickadees. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Jan. 11

• The Summit County Master Gardeners will feature Canadian author, radio host, and edibles expert Nikki Jabbour at their January Design & Beyond Program. She will share information and photos from her book Veggie Garden Remix. Also speaking are Cindy Tibbetts, owner of Hummingbird Farm on the topic “Clematis: Queen of the Flowering Vines,” and Dennis James, Owner of DJ’s Greenhouse & Gardens in Mercer, Pa., on the topic Shade Gardening Beyond Hostas. The program will be held at Tangier Banquets & Catering in Akron from 9 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. A continental breakfast and luncheon soup and salad bar are included. For information about the program and registration visit http://www.summitmastergardeners.org

Jan. 12

• Today’s Bride Shows offer engaged couples the perfect opportunity to plan their wedding. If you’re a bride or groom-to-be, there is no better place to plan your wedding than the Today’s Bride show at the John S. Knight Center. Tickets are $15 at the door. Upgrade to a VIB (Very Important Bride) ticket in advance on TodaysBride.com – only a limited amount available. Discounts tickets are available online at www.todaysbride.com. All brides in attendance will receive a free copy of Today’s Bride Magazine and a tote bag. Planning tools and tips are available at www.todaysbride.com.

Jan. 14

• College-bound students can overcome testing anxieties and learn new skills to record higher ACT marks after joining a local test-preparation course. They will master testing strategies, conquer core subjects and build confidence to ace the college entrance exam and stay competitive among their peers. From 6 to 8 p.m. beginning Jan. 14 and continuing Wednesdays through Feb. 11 the course will be held at Wadsworth High School, 625 Broad Street. The cost is $179 and includes materials. Financial aid also is available for qualifying students. To register or receive more information, call Laura Icardi of ACT Test Preparation at 330-722-7235, or email licardi@ActTestPrep.info. Parents and students also can check out the website at http://www.ActTestPrep.info or Facebook.