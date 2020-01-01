FYI

• Stark State College is making it easy for prospective students to get enrollment for spring semester done in one day. Express enrollment at main campus, 6100 Frank Avenue NW in North Canton, and at Stark State College Akron, 360 Perkins Street, is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 11. Students can talk to admissions counselors, get financial aid advice, take admission tests and enjoy refreshments. Bring high school (and, if applicable, college) transcripts along with the student’s 2017 income tax return (and parents’ return if a dependent). Walk-ins are accepted, but reservations are preferred at starkstate.edu/express. Admissions applications can be found online at starkstate.edu/admissions_form. For more information, call 330-494-6170 ext. 4228 or email info@starkstate.edu. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 13.

• Spring Hill continues to celebrate the holidays with decorations and Christmas Carols through Jan. 5. The home will be open for self-guided holiday themed tours and with music. Spring Hill is open 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $4 for adults, kids 5 and under free. Spring Hill is just east of the Lake Avenue intersections with Wales Avenue. Visit www.springhillhistorichome.org for more information or call 330-833-6749. JAN. 3

Jan. 3

• The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Canton at the Canton Civic Center at 7 p.m. Globetrotters’ fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at each game. Plus, many markets will feature a glow in the dark performance. Tickets are now on sale at harlemglobetrotters.com.

Jan. 7

• The Ohio Small Business DevelopmentCenter at Kent State Univiversity is sponsoring an information session for individuals interested in starting a small business or thoe who are in the early stages of business formation. The informational session is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the KSU at Stark Conference Center, 6000 Frank Ave. NW, Jackson Twp. Cost is $10 per person for program materials. Registration and payment can be made online at www.cantonsbdc.org. For more information, contact the SBDC at 330-244-3290 or email aschwitz@kent.edu.