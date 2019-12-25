Dec. 27

• Kids ages 11 to 13 can experience nature through art with fun, hands-on experiences from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pack a lunch and dress to be outside for long periods of time. Meet at the lodge at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Ave. Cost: $10/person. Registration is required online at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• Celebrate the start of another winter season from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Metro Park’s School’s Out Cookout at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road. Bring your own hot dogs and buns to cook over an open fire, and we'll provide drinks and condiments. Then hike with a naturalist to investigate how animals survive the winter. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Dec. 29

• Akron Children’s Museum is hosting Ready, Set, Glow a New Year’s Eve Party. The party is 6 to 8 p.m. with the ball dropping at 7:59 p.m. Enjoy a DJ Dance Party, face painting, balloon creations, photo booth, favor bags and more. Also, an opportunity to access the museum’s exhibits and a chance to challenge on the new Monster Mission Course. The cost is $10 for adults, $10 for children $ 15 for children for general admission and Monster Mission Course ages 3 to 12. Purchase tickets at www.akronkids.org.

Jan. 2

• Kids ages 5 and 6 who have started kindergarten are invited to create, discover and explore all things winter. Pack a lunch and dress to be outside for long periods of time. Hike the trail to learn about how critters make it through the winter, then warm up with a cup of hot cocoa. For information, call 330-865-8065. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave. Pre-register online at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065

Jan. 3

• Celebrate school being out at the School’s Out Cookout. Bring your own hot dogs and buns to cook over an open fire, and drinks and condiments will be provided. Hike with a naturalist to investigate how animals survive the winter. For information, call 330-865-8065. The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road.

• Tracks and Traces for Kids will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Participants will hike with a naturalist to look for tracks and scat, and learn about some of the animals that left the mysterious evidence behind. For information, call 330-865-8065. It takes place at Munroe Falls Metro Park/Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave.

Jan. 4

• With more than 150 miles of trails, Summit Metro Parks has a hike for you. Join a naturalist to discuss the ins and outs of day hiking, learn what gear is best for a woodland trek and where you can take some longer walks in the parks. The program will conclude with a winter stroll. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is from 10 a.m. to noon and his being held at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Ave.