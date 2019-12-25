Dec. 28

• The Stark Parks Running Stark Speaker Series is hosting Hall of Fame Marathon coach Tina Oprean at 9:30 a.m. If you’re a runner, would like to become a runner, or simply looking for information on how to be healthier, join in the third annual Running Stark Speaker Series. The presentation will be held at the Exploration Gateway, at the north entrance of Sippo Lake Park in Perry Township, 5712 12th St. NW. Want to get a run in before the event? Join Stark Parks for parkrun, a free, timed 5k every Saturday at 8 a.m. beginning in the lower parking lot. For more information, call 330-409-8993.

Dec. 31

• From 10:30 a.m. to noon, children up to grade 6 and their families are invited to come and welcome in the New Year —kids’ style at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Ring in the Noon Year. The countdown will be at noon. Families can dance, listen to stories, and make Noon Year’s Eve crafts. At noon, the celebration will be with a balloon drop and toast in the Noon Year with sparkling juice and snacks, courtesy of Marco’s Pizza. No registration required.

Jan. 3

• The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Canton at the Canton Civic Center at 7 p.m. Globetrotters’ fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at each game. Plus, many markets will feature a glow in the dark performance. Tickets are now on sale at harlemglobetrotters.com.

Jan. 7

• The Ohio Small Business Development Center at Kent State University is sponsoring an information session for individuals interested in starting a small business or those who are in the early stages of business formation. The information session will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kent State University at Stark Conference Center, 6000 Frank Ave. NW in Jackson Township. The cost is $10 per person for program materials. Registration and payment can be made online at www.cantonsbdc.org. For information, contact the SBDC at 330-244-3290 aschwitz@kent.edu.