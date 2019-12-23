



MASSILLON The Harmony Ringers finished this holiday season with their third concert at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Cherry Road in Massillon on Dec. 15. Two other concerts included Dec. 1 at the First Baptist Church on 6th Street in Massillon and Dec. 8 at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church on Fulton Drive in Jackson Township.

The audience on Dec. 15 was attentive and clearly enjoying the holiday music played by the bell ringers and directed by Christine Allison. The group is associated with Chorus with a Cause which is celebrating its 10th year entertaining audiences around Stark County.

The Harmony Ringers have been performing their holiday concerts in the area for many years. The 16-member group also does several spring and fall concerts each year.

Their selections for the holiday music included “Caroling, Caroling,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “A Night at the Manger,” “Joy to the World,” “Still, Still, Still, Frosty the Snowman,” “Go, Tell it on the Mountain” and many more.

“The Harmony Ringers display incredible skill, passion and dedication bringing joy to everyone who attends their performances,” said Rev. Steven D. Clifford from Clifford & Associates and founding board member for Chorus for a Cause. “The Harmony Ringer concerts get a marvelous turnout each year for all the competing turnouts for the season. We get standing room only turnouts for our Chorus for a Cause Christmas performances.”

The music created by the Harmony Ringers is moving and entertaining. Under the direction of Allison, the group performs each music selection meticulously and flawlessly.