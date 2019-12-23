



JACKSON TWP. Craft beers and Christmas cookies was recently the theme at Royal Docks brewing.

“We’ve been brining all kinds of fun things and events to Royal Docks Brewing Co. this year and the cookie decorating class is one of those events,” said Royal Docks tap room manager Monica Bowe.

Bowe said that in total Royal Docks had 47 people sign up for the two-hour class. Its success was due in part to the instructor, baker Laura Kell. Bowe said she knew Kell before the class and was sure she would do a great job.

“We originally had one class scheduled and it sold out and so we added an additional class,” Bowe said.

Kell said students were decorating using eight different designs and two different kinds of frosting including the Royal icing and the more traditional soft frosting.

“Students will end up taking home a dozen cutout cookies this evening when we are done,” Kell said. “They will be learning some basic decorating tips such as how to decorate a star shaped cookie from tip to tip and doing a zigzag design on cookies. We’ll also learn to use a paint brush technique to make snow.”

The students all seemed excited to learn new techniques and for most, this was their first time attending a cookie decorating class.

Royal Docks Brewing Co. is at 7162 Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township. Check out upcoming events online at https://www.docks.beer/events.