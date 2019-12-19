Holiday Movies

Visit the Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton, for Holiday Movies from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Dec. 20, 21 and 22. The holiday tradition continues with movies on Canton’s largest movie screen. The schedule is:

Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. - "It's A Wonderful Life", $6

Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. - "The Polar Express", *Sensory Cinema*, free

Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. - "Christmas Vacation", $6

Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. - "Elf", $6

Fortnite Clash Night

Crit Hit Gaming, 4400 Portage St. NW, is hosting Fortnite Clash Night at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Fortnite Clash Night is a solos tournament at Crit Hit Gaming and is a bi-monthly event for both competitive and casual players. Participants will compete in a series of five battles where you will be scored on your total eliminations and placements.

“Christmas Joy”

A Chorus for a Cause will present “Christmas Joy” at 3:30 p.m., Dec. 21 at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 226 3rd St. SE, Massillon A Chorus for a Cause celebrates the Christmas season as well as its 10th anniversary in this performance. About 90 singers are joining together for these Christmas concerts along with our director, Christine Allison, and accompanist, Mark Thewes, who have both been with us for the entire 10 years. Visit www.achorusforacause.org for up-to-date information.