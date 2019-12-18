Dec. 20

• Join the program Life Under Lenses from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St. Get an up-close view of nature under microscopes. Enjoy a brief presentation of extraordinary micro-photography, then look through lenses to view native flora and fauna. Attendees will have a chance to win a Foldscope. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• Join in the fun of a family variety show for all ages, “Jingle Bell Follies” at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 at Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road. There is something for everyone, songs, dance, holiday skits and a visit from Santa Claus. The cost is $13 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and tickets can be purchased by calling 330-896-0339 or at tickets@theatre8:15.com.

Dec. 21

• From 3 to 4:30 p.m., celebrate the sun and the gradual lengthening of the days with Metro Parks. Learn the significance of the solstice while stretching and hiking, then make a solstice-themed craft while sitting by a warm fire. Hot chocolate will be served, while supplies last. For information, call 330-865-8065. The event takes place at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Seneca Deck, 1828 Smith Road.

Dec. 22

• Stop in at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. to enjoy the warm glow of a campfire, roast marshmallows and pick up seeds to try your hand at feeding the chickadees. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Dec. 23

• From 1 to 2:30 p.m., join a naturalist on a short hike to discover what critters are out and about in winter and attempt to feed the chickadees. Afterward, warm up with marshmallows around a campfire. Takes place at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Dec. 27

• Kids ages 11 to 13 can experience nature through art with fun, hands-on experiences from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pack a lunch and dress to be outside for long periods of time. Meet at the lodge at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Ave. Cost: $10/person. Registration is required online at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• Celebrate the start of another winter season from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Metro Park’s School’s Out Cookout at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road. Bring your own hot dogs and buns to cook over an open fire, and we'll provide drinks and condiments. Then hike with a naturalist to investigate how animals survive the winter. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Dec. 29

• Akron Children’s Museum is hosting Ready, Set, Glow a New Year’s Eve Party. The party is 6 to 8 p.m. with the ball dropping at 7:59 p.m. Enjoy a DJ Dance Party, face painting, balloon creations, photo booth, favor bags and more. Also, an opportunity to access the museum’s exhibits and a chance to challenge on the new Monster Mission Course. The cost is $10 for adults, $10 for children $ 15 for children for general admission and Monster Mission Course ages 3 to 12. Purchase tickets at www.akronkids.org.