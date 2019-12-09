



HARTVILLE While the many, many employees of Hartville Kitchen were preparing more than 7,000 Thanksgiving meals that people had pre-ordered and were getting ready to pick up, Santa Claus was taking wish list orders and taking photos with the many, many kids in line.

There were hundreds of kids who stopped by because Santa only visits Hartville Kitchen for a short time each year, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Hartville Kitchen marketing representative Christa Kozy said hosting Santa is a way to get families to take some time together for a meal at the restaurant and watch the kids talk with the jolly elf.

“Most people are in town or have other family in town so it’s a good time to have Santa pay a visit,” Kozy said. “We’ve had Santa here for the past three years and we get a really good turnout for his visit.”

Within the first half hour, close to 100 kids had talked with the big guy dressed in red. Each visitor received a free 5- by 7-inch photo.

While the kids and families were busy in the lobby, the kitchen staff were just as busy baking 7,000 pies, 2,500 dozen rolls and packaging well over 7,000 pounds of turkey for precooked Thanksgiving dinners for local customers. The totals for the for precooked meals don’t even include the amount of food cooked for dinners and pies made to serve in the restaurant in the days just before Thanksgiving. Two days before Thanksgiving the line for the restaurant was backed up to the front door.

“We’ve been doing the precooked Thanksgiving dinners for a number of years,” said Hartville Kitchen President Vernon Sommers. “We started out small and it keeps growing every year. Everyone works round the clock starting at 12:01 a.m. (Nov. 25) through to the last person picking up on (Nov. 27). There are so many dinners this year to be picked up that we have 55 people on checkout.

“Everyone works together and helps out where they can. We continue to refine the process each year as it has grown. This year, we are at capacity.”

Every part of the meal is homemade and fresh with nothing frozen. Sommers said Hartville Kitchen buys as much of the items locally as possible including the chickens used to make the broth and gravy.

The Hartville Kitchen prepares the meals for sale for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and Mother’s Day. Sommers said that the Thanksgiving orders are always the biggest of the year. The meals are offered in three sizes including for serving six, 12 or 24 people. They come complete with turkey, sides such as gravy green beans or corn, cranberry salad, stuffing, mashed potatoes or sweet potato casserole, dinner rolls and fresh baked pies.

To see more details about the dinners or any of the happenings at Hartville Kitchen, visit www.hartvillekitchen.com.