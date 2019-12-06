With Christmas only a few weeks away, many will hear these words from Matthew 3 in worship this weekend: "1In those days John the Baptist appeared in the wilderness of Judea, proclaiming, 2"Repent, for the kingdom of heaven has come near." 3This is the one of whom the prophet Isaiah spoke when he said, "The voice of one crying out in the wilderness: ‘Prepare the way of the Lord, make his paths straight.’ " (NRSV)



For once our society has bought into the idea of preparation in a big way. We have endured Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday. A headline in the newspaper proclaims that the downtown will be busy with weekend holiday activities. The community parade and tree lighting is Saturday night and will be enjoyed by many.



The symphony presented a glorious concert last Sunday night and the high school looks forward to a choral concert this Sunday, while "The Nutcracker" waits in the wings for its turn next weekend.



And, let us be honest, we in the Church are also busy with extra music practices, special evening vesper services, and holiday celebrations in preparation for Christmas.



All of these activities are good and wholesome and can add to the enjoyment of life with family and friends. But the danger is that with all the busyness we may lose the central focus of the preparations, the reason for all the hoopla in the first place.



John the Baptist called the people to examine their lives in the light of God’s will and then repent, or "turn back" to those ways in order to live in communion with God. Isaiah used a vision of repairing, straightening and leveling in order to prepare the way of the Lord.



How do we prepare for Christmas? Hymn writers have asked this question for centuries. Paul Gerhardt (1607-1676) wrote, "O Lord, how shall I meet you, how welcome you aright?" Georg Weissil (1590-1635) urged people to "Fling wide the door, unbar the gate; the King of glory comes in state."



I have one small suggestion which may help. If an important visitor was coming to your house for dinner, you would no doubt clean out the clutter and make the house presentable. (Maybe you experienced this over Thanksgiving if you were hosting the family feast.)



In the same manner we should examine our lives too, and clean out the clutter of busyness, selfishness and other hurtful activities which separate us from others and from God. A more modern hymn by Eleanor Farjeon (1881-1965) urges us to do this very thing: "People, look east, the time is near of the crowning of the year." We are to make our house fair and to set the table because, "Love, the Guest, is on the way."



A friend of mine gave me a small picture as a joke. It shows Jesus knocking at the door with these words underneath: "Jesus is coming. Look busy."



No my friends, wrong. Jesus is coming to the hearts of all who will receive him and transform their lives. Prepare his way.



— Ron Marenchin is in charge of music ministries at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ashland.