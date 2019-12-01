Holiday Open House

The Canton Woman’s Club is holding its Holiday Open House from 5 to 8 p.m., Dec. 6 at the Canton Woman’s Club, 822 Market Ave. N., Canton. See the 150 years old Victorian clubhouse all decorated for Christmas. This will be the public's first chance to see the beautiful clubhouse decorated for Christmas. Make reservations for dinner or enjoy free punch and cookies in the ballroom.

Christmas on the Canal

Experience the joy of the holiday season while strolling through the streets of Historic Downtown Canal Fulton for Christmas on the Canal on Dec. 7. This free, community event offers fun for the entire family including visits with Santa Claus, 5K Holiday Race, Electric Lights Parade, Ice and Wood Carving Displays, live entertainment, tree-lighting ceremony, shopping and much more.

Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Legends of Massillon, 2700 Augusta Drive SE, Massillon. Join Santa for a tasty breakfast as he makes a stop in Stark County. Children and their families get to visit with Santa and create a holiday craft as they fill up on French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, sausage, milk and juice. Each child will have a chance to have a personal visit and photo with and tell him their holiday wishes. Tickets are limited.

Frosty Frolic 5K

Warm up at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 for the Frsoty Frolic 5K at Stadium Park, 1200-2500 Stadium Park Drive NW, Canton. The Frosty Frolic will start and end on the grounds of the McKinley National Memorial. The route takes you through Stadium Park with beautiful views of the lights. Check online for details at https://www.runcanton.com/frosty-frolic.