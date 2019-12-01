Dec. 7

• From noon to 2 p.m., participants will create snowflake string art with instructor Shawna Fibikar at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Guests of all ages will make 4 x 4-inch snowflakes using simple supplies. The workshop is free, and all materials are provided, but guests are asked to bring a hammer. Participants are encouraged to visit the galleries, enjoy lunch at Anderson’s in the City, and shop in OHregionalities. For more information, call the Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Dec. 8

• Massillon’s Community Candlelight Walk Free and open to everyone, the event is a self-guided stroll through downtown Massillon among luminarias and Christmas lights to visit eight historic churches, four community attractions, and luminaria lined historic Fourth Street. Pick up a brochure wherever they start and choose your own route and pace. The brochure includes a map of the event and the addresses of all participating churches and venues. To learn more about the event, visit massillonmuseum.org/candlelight or call Margy Vogt, chairman, at 330-832-8469 or email vogt@sssnet.com.

Dec. 10

• From 6 to 7:30 p.m., children can read to the Massillon Public Library dog listeners. During Paws to Read, the reading sessions usually take place in a quiet, comfortable area. The child picks out a book that he or she would like to read and sits down next to the dog and handler and starts reading. The program is free and no registration needed. For more information call 330-832-5037 or visit the library’s website: www.massillonlibrary.org. The library is at 208 Lincoln Way E.

Dec. 11

• At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Using Windows 10 File Explorer. Attendees will learn to manage files, folders, and computer objects using Windows 10 File Explorer, as well as how to work with a USB flash drive, and other external storage devices. There will also be hands-on help working with Quick Access. Prerequisites: Experience using a computer and accessing the internet. Registration is required and the program is free. Stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327, for questions or to register.

Dec. 12

• At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., will offer Learn to Download Free eBooks & Audio Books. Learn to search and download free eBooks and Audio Books from Massillon Public Library’s website using the Ohio Digital Library and the Libby and OverDrive apps. Attendees are encouraged to bring their mobile devices to practice on during the class. Prerequisites: Experience using a computer, accessing the Internet, and an active email account. Registration is required for this free class held in the library's auditorium. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

Dec. 13

• The next Studio M exhibition at the Massillon Museum, “Transumanza: Massillon, Ohio” by Carole d’Inverno will open with a reception for the artist from 5:30 to 8 p.m., including artist’s remarks at 6 p.m. The event will be free and open to everyone. No reservations are needed. The exhibition will be on view from Dec. 7 through Jan. 26. The museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E. Call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org for more information.