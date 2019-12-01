



JACKSON TWP. With Thanksgiving being a week later this year, shopping days until Christmas are a bit limited this season. Shoppers in the Jackson Township area were able to get a jump on their holiday shopping at the high school during the Jackson High School Key Club’s annual Craft Show on Nov. 23.

The annual event offers a variety of vendors to selling a wide variety of items appealing to just about everyone. Many vendors were selling decorative Christmas items, others were selling personal items, home décor items, clothing, baked goods, candies, glass items and much more.

In addition to offering unique and handmade items, the vendors donate items for a raffle to help the students in the Key Club raise money for the students to use. The vendor fees go to advertising but the raffle and bake sale monies go to the Key Club.

The commons area in the high school was filled with shoppers, sometimes lined up to get into a vendor booth or standing in line to check out.

Jennifer Koladin, Key Club advisor, said the craft show attracts thousands of shoppers each year.

“The Key Club is sponsored by the Belden Village Kiwanis and this year we have 88 students in the club,” Koladin said. “The club holds the craft show every year to raise money to help future leaders go to leadership camp through scholarships. The students also select a group of local charities to donate money.”

Students in the Key Club get involved in the show in a number of ways including selling raffle tickets, baked goods and helping the 80 vendors carry in their items and then carry them back out at the end of the day.

Many of the returning vendors work throughout the year to prepare for the annual craft show because they know they need plenty of items to sell throughout the day.

Lori Adamczyk was selling tree ornaments and other holiday decorations.

“This is one of the biggest shows I do every year and it takes a lot of work to get ready,” Adamczyk said. “I’ve doing been this show for 10-plus years. It’s a great show – well organized, well promoted and well attended.”

The Key Club is chartered by Key Club International through Kiwanis International. Core values of the group include leadership, character, caring and inclusiveness.

According to www.keyclub.org, “the Key Club is an international, student-led organization that provides its members with opportunities to provide service, build character and develop leadership.”