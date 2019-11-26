Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means celebrating and spending time with those close to us. As we gather with friends and family, we don’t want to ruin the festivities by making someone sick. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around one in six people in the United States will get a foodborne illness this year. While anyone can become sick from foodborne pathogens, pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a foodborne illness. It’s important to handle food safely any time of the year, but when we’re preparing foods for other people it’s especially important to ensure we are making food safely.



Consider these 10 tips from Fight Bac! as you prepare food and store leftovers:



Wash hands for 20 seconds with soap under warm water before and after handling food. A recent study found that about 65 percent of consumers do not wash their hands before preparing a meal. Teach kids to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds by singing the "Happy Birthday" song twice while scrubbing hands with soap and water.



Wash cutting boards, utensils, dishes and countertops with hot water and soap. Clean surfaces are just as important as clean hands. Remove dirt and debris from surfaces before moving on to the next food item to decrease the chance of spreading bacteria.



Keep raw meat, seafood and eggs separate from other foods at the grocery store, in your refrigerator and during preparation. At the grocery store, place meat in a plastic bag and set it on the bottom of the shopping cart. Keep it in the plastic bag and place it on the bottom shelf or bin in the refrigerator at home. This helps prevent liquids from spreading to other food items and surfaces. Most grocery meat sections have plastic bags available for this purpose.



Don’t rinse meat or poultry. The cooking process will kill bacteria. Rinsing meat with water may spread germs in the kitchen.



Refrigerate leftovers. Keep your refrigerator at or below 40° Fahrenheit. To refrigerate leftovers, divide food into small portions using shallow containers, then refrigerate at or below 40° Fahrenheit as soon as possible or within two hours. Throw away perishable foods left out for two hours or more.



Do rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under running water. Just like your hands and kitchen surfaces, fresh fruits and vegetables should be washed right before eating or preparing. Use your hand or a clean vegetable brush to scrub firm-skinned fruits and vegetables under running water. Don’t use soap or bleach to wash produce. Packaged fruits and vegetables labeled as "washed" or "ready to eat" should not be washed.



Follow instructions when making food and using kitchen devices. For example, buy a food thermometer and know how to use it. Temperature is the only way to know if food is cooked for quality and safety. Turkey breast and stuffing should be cooked to 165° Fahrenheit and turkey thighs are better at 175° Fahrenheit.



Don’t defrost foods at room temperature. Instead, defrost in a refrigerator or microwave. Remember, the thawing formula for frozen turkey is 4 pounds per 24 hours. That means an 8-pound turkey will take about 48 hours to thaw in the refrigerator.



Keep hot foods above 140° Fahrenheit after cooking to the correct temperature. Cooking food to the right temperature kills bacteria that cause illness. Germs that make you sick grow faster when food is between 40°-140° Fahrenheit so it’s important keep cold foods cold and hot foods hot.



Clean your refrigerator and don’t keep leftovers past three to four days.



Hot foods can be placed directly into the refrigerator and dividing leftovers into smaller portions allows the food to cool faster. Leftovers should be reheated to at least 165° Fahrenheit before re-serving.



Visit our Wayne County Extension webpage at wayne.osu.edu to view more tips for a safe holiday feast. And if you are interested in learning more about general food safety visit cdc.gov/foodsafety or fightbac.org. I wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season!



Sara Meeks is an OSU Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Program Assistant and may be reached at 330-264-8722.