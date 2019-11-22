Nov. 25 — Creativity Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Main Library, Children’s Dept., 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Learn about the lives of famous musicians, sing along to some favorite songs and make your very own guitar. Registration for ages 8-12. 330-262-0916, wcpl.info/events.



Nov. 30 — Pictures with Santa, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Library, Children’s Dept., 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. The Library and Liberty Studios are working together to present an opportunity for your family to have pictures taken with Santa. Join us for Christmas crafts galore to keep children occupied while they wait for their turn with Santa. The original photo is offered at a small price with the option to purchase larger packages. Information: 330-262-0916, wcpl.info/events.



Dec. 16 — The Power of Play: Merry Christmas, 10-11 a.m., Main Library, Children’s Dept., 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Share stories and songs, make ornaments, and enjoy a variety of hands-on activities that celebrate the season and promote learning through play. Registration for ages 3-5 with an adult caregiver required. 330-262-0916, wcpl.info/events.



Dec. 16 — Creativity Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Main Library, Children’s Dept., 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Learning about animators. Create your own animations and share your ideas. Registration for ages 8-13. 330-262-0916, wcpl.info/events.



Dec. 18 — Glass Etched Ornaments for Teens, 4-5 p.m., Main Library, Adult Dept., 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Make holiday ornaments using glass etching cream and stencils cut from library’s Cricut Maker. You also will have the chance to personalize your ornament with a name. Registration required: 330-925-2761, wcpl.info/events



Dec. 3 — Tuesday Crafternoon: Holiday Craft Social, 2-4 p.m., Main Library, Adult Dept., 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Share a crafty project you’ve made for gifts, sip something comforting, and make a special gift or decoration to take home. Meeting Room Two. Registration required. 330-262-0916, wcpl.info/events.



Dec. 5 — 60s Vintage Rocking Christmas, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Shreve Branch Library, 189 W. McConkey St. Bill Brauning is back with a program featuring clips of seasonal variety shows from the 60s, along with seasonal music artists as the Beach Boys, Gene Autry, The Four Seasons, Louis Armstrong and many more. Registration required. 330-567-2219, wcpl.info/events



Dec. 5 — Gingerbread House Party, 6 p.m., Creston Branch Library, 116 S. Main St. Visit with Santa, write a letter to the North Pole and make a gingerbread house. Registration for all ages: 330.804.4732, wcpl.info/events



Dec. 6 — Dalton Library Open House, 5-7:30 p.m., 127 S. Church St. Stop by during extended hours for the Dalton Holiday Business Open House. Crafts for all ages. Gift basket donated by the Dalton Library Friends Group. Information: 330-828-8486, wcpl.info/events



Dec. 10 — Glass Etched Ornaments, 4-5 p.m., Rittman Branch Library, 49 W. Ohio Ave. Make holiday ornaments using glass etching cream and stencils cut from library’s Cricut Maker. You also will have the chance to personalize your ornament with a name. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration for ages 7 and up required: 330-925-2761, wcpl.info/events.



Dec. 12 — Annual Christmas Story Time, 6 p.m., Doylestown Branch Library, 169 N. Portage St. Come in your pajamas, enjoy some cookies and something to drink, then cozy up around the Christmas tree to listen to Mrs. Keil read some Christmas stories. Be ready to sing, too. All ages welcome. Registration required: 330-804-4689, wcpl.info/events



Dec. 13 — Play Town, 9:45-11:45 a.m., Main Library, Children’s Dept., 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. An interactive experience for ages 3-6 and their caregivers. Children will use their creativity while developing imagination, dexterity, cognition, and social skills as they work together to investigate new ideas through play. No registration required. Information: 330-262-0916, wcpl.info/events.



Dec. 14 — 3D Printing for Adults, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., West Salem Branch Library, 99 E. Buckeye St. Get started with 3-D printing and learn how to create your own designs using TinkerCAD, a free online software. Step by step instructions will be provided. Note: Your 3D printed objects will be available for pickup a week or two after completion of the class — they will take some time to print. Registration for adults is required: 330-804-4712, wcpl.info/events