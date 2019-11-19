Holly Pine Lane

The Canton Garden Center is hosting Holly Pine Lane from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 22 to 24 at 1615 Stadium Park Drive, Canton. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will see 25 Christmas trees decorated by garden clubs. There will be a children’s scavenger hunt, live dominations and Evergreen Bazaar and Sugar Shack featuring handcrafted items and sweets. Visit www.cantongardencenter.com and click on events or for more information email hollypinelanecanton@gmail.com or call330-936-6649.

Holiday Tree Festival

Akron Children’s Hospital’s Holiday Tree Festival will be held at the John S, Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1. It will include more than 200 decorated trees, 85,000 strings of lights and many holiday creations. The festival has raised more than $6 million. For more information, contact 330-543-8424.

Home Run for the Homeless

The Home Run for the Homeless race will be held at 9 a.m. with a one-mile fun run/walk at 8:30 a.m. Butch Reynolds Olympic, a former US Olympic track gold medalist and former world record holder, will do the one-mile and the four-mile races. The course start and finish line will be in front of the Gennesaret’s Family Nutritional Center, 419 W. Exchange Street. After the race there will be free door prizes. Raffle tickets for unique prizes will be sold. For more information or to register for the race visit www.gennesaret.net. For questions call 330-858-6777.