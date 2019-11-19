FYI

Summit Metro Parks – believed to be the only park district in the Midwest with its own band – is seeking a conductor for its Metro Parks Ensemble. The conductor is responsible for leading the 30-member ensemble at rehearsals and performances, as well as scheduling rehearsals, planning concert seasons with park district staff, deciding on potential new members and managing music and communications. The all-volunteer group performs traditional marches, big band standards, classic TV theme songs and more. They play outdoors throughout the park district in summer months and indoors at Summit County retirement centers during colder months. Performances and practices are on Tuesday evenings from the end of January to mid-December. If interested or to learn more, contact Della Day, manager of volunteer programs at dday@summitmetroparks.org or call 330-865-8047.

Nov. 22

The Real Hope Church, 7641 Wales Ave. NW, is hosting a Swiss Steak Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. The menu includes Swiss steak and onions, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, roll, dessert and beverage. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under and age two and under are free. Gluten free and carry out available. Proceeds go to community outreach projects and ministries. For more information, call 330-499-6971.

Nov. 23

The public is invited to a new money management discussion group. A number of local members and non-members and other investors had the idea to get together and consider issues related to money management. The plan is to meet monthly on a Saturday morning and talk about topics people believe are important. The first meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 at the Akron Main Library, 60 S. High St., Room 1. Free parking in the adjacent deck. Admission is free. E-mail gdagnino@peterdag.com with questions or suggestions. Reservations are requested to determine size of room.

At 9 a.m., the fun begins at Old Colony Farm, 3283 Foskett Road, Medina, with turkey bowling, life size games, fun characters, live entertainment throughout the day and more. Local vendors will be on hand as well as access to the Christmas Tree Farm and boutique. Parking will be at the Ohio Guidestone lot on Hamlin Road (watch for signs) a complimentary shuttle bus will take visitors to and from the events at Old Colony. The cost is $15. Visit www.oldcolonyfarm.com for details.

Nov. 29

The National Great Pyrenees Rescue will be at Heritage Farms, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as a part of the Teddy Bear Tree donation event. Informations about the Great Pyrenees dog will be available, questions about fostering or adopting will be answered. All the Teddy Bear trees will be available.

Dec. 4

Join Jack Harpool to prepare for the Project Management Professional Exam. He will demonstrate how in 6 to 12 weeks people can be PMP certified. There are three sessions available, 9:30 to 11 a.m., 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. The sessions are being held at 898 Arlington Ridge E. To learn more and reserve a spot call 330-819-5579 or visit jack.harpool@globalproject.management.

Learn something new about wildlife. Test your knowledge to see how much you know about your wild backyard neighbors with Metro Parks. The program is from 2 to 3:30 p.m.at Munroe Falls Metro Park / Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Avenue. For information, call 330-865-8065.

From 5 to 7 p.m. join a naturalist to discover the fascinating world of owls. During an indoor presentation, learn some identification tips along with the life history of the owls that call Summit Metro Parks home. Then enjoy a hike while prowling for these year-round residents. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is being held at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road.