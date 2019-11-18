The Polk Lions regular meeting was held on Nov. 12.



President Lion Courtney Hartzlet opened the meeting and welcomed members and our guests.



The Ashland County Fair Shuttle Volunteers were present. Lion Janet Hoffman led our group in the Pledge of Allegiance.



Lion Courtney led us in the first verse of "America" and gave our invocation.



After a meal, Lion Candy Donley and Lion Nancy Welch did our ice breaker. Each person was given a note to answer. We did photos of our group.



Then our shuttle volunteers were welcomed to leave before we had our business meeting. Lion Janet Hoffman read minutes of our Oct. 8 meeting. Motion was made by Lion Sandy Welch and seconded by Lion Nancy Welch to accept minutes as read. Motion passed.



Lion John Donley gave our treasury report. Motion was made by Lion Jay Linder and seconded by Lion Larry Cellar to accept the treasury report. Motion passed.



We were reminded our dues are past due. Members voted to donate money to sponsor one Mapleton boys basketball team uniform and equipment.



Halloween night was very cold and rainy, but several members gave out candy.



We now are taking orders for our nut sales. Orders need to be turned into Lion Candy Donley by Nov. 22. Nuts will be ready for delivery the first week of December.



Dates to remember: Zone Meeting at Polk on Feb. 18; OH2 District Convention - March 20-22, at Strongsville Holiday Inn; and Polk Lions 70th Anniversary Celebration on June 20.



Our Christmas party will be on Dec. 10. Members are encouraged to attend.



The meeting was adjourned by Lion Ron Wiley and seconded by Lion Linda Cellar.