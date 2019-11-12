Every month, children in Lake Township and surrounding communities get an evening of activities including physical activities, crafts, a movie and dinner at the Lake YMCA.





Lake Township Once a month, the kids of Lake Township and surrounding areas get a night at the Lake Township YMCA. They get an evening of activities including physical activities, crafts, a movie and dinner.

On Nov. 1, close to 50 kids enjoyed playing basketball and other games in the gymnasium, then had a dinner from Hartville Kitchen of turkey and mashed potatoes. They all participated in making crafts before settling in to watch “Toy Story 4.”

“It is open to members and nonmember kids in the Lake Township area and surrounding areas, ages are kindergarten through fifth grade,” said Noel Burt, planner and coordinator of the monthly event.

“We have a different theme each month and since Thanksgiving is in November, we decided to have turkey for the dinner tonight. We’ll also be doing Thanksgiving themed crafts after dinner,” added Burt.

She said last month they had Bricks for Kids come in with activities and in December, the Akron Zoo will have a live animal exhibit for the kids.

The Kids Night Out is held from 6 to 10 p.m. one night a month throughout the school year. The night each month does vary. There is a fee to attend.

Families can register their kids on the website or call 330-877-8933. Walk-ins are welcome but the fee is higher. For complete details check online at https://www.ymcastark.org/lake-community.