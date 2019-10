APPLE CREEK — Roy and Lovina Yoder will be guests of honor at an open house Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1-5 p.m. in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary, as well as Mr. Yoder’s 71st birthday and Mrs. Yoder’s 70th birthday.



It will be held at the Mount Eaton Greenhouse, 15172 Harrison Road, Apple Creek 44606. For those unable to attend, cards and well-wishes may be sent to the greenhouse address.



Refreshments will be served and RSVPs would be appreciated at 330-857-0341 or 330-359-0672.