Loudonville Police Capt. Brian McCauley spoke to the Lions Club at their meeting on Oct. 8.



He gave a history of the police department and told of the differences in weapons used today from those of the past, including night sticks, mace, OC spray and tasers. Reports that used to be written out by hand are now are done via computer, which is a lot faster.



His father was a police officer who worked for former police chief Rhinehold Schnittke.



Rhiney's office was a phone booth at the corner of Main and Water streets. When a phone call came in, a light lit up to tell Rhiney that he had a message.



McCauley at one time was the officer going into the schools before he was promoted to captain. He believes the school officers are well received by the students. Now when he takes his child to school, all the kids want to hug him and say hi to him.



The high school students now wave at the cops and seem more friendly to them. He took questions, and president Jeff Frankford presented him with a Lions mug.



A thank you note from Mohican Area Community Fund was received for a donation to the Lions of $250.



Fair Committee Report — Roger Lowe thanked all those who helped in moving in and out of the food tent at the Loudonville Fair.



Sight & Hearing — Ron Lutz reported an application for one pair of eye glasses.



Leo Club — Jeff Frankford reported 19 Leos worked at the Fair food tent.



Membership — Scott Baldner will work on retention this year, trying to get inactive members active again.



Upcoming events — Jan Abee reported on the flu clinic on Thursday. There will be a fish fry on Oct. 18, and the Lions will serve breakfast to MPP retirees on Oct. 23. Menu for feeding the football team on Oct. 17 will be chicken noodle soup, chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes and brownies.



The Lions wish to extend their wholehearted thanks to all those of the community who helped with their food tent at the fair. Those people include Stake's IGA, First Knox Bank, Redbird Football Team, Rotary Club, Leo Club, two Girl Scout troops, Colonial Manor, Progessive Mother's Club, Carol Spreng and Ag kids, the Fair Queen, Julianne Zody, Mary Davis and friends, Ron Kiefer, Crystal Ashby's Life Skills Class. Also Lions spouses Lynda and Kathy Baldner, Liz Simmons, Karen Motz, Criss Hunter, Erin Frankford, Detta Miller's mother and friends. Surely others were there who did not get onto the listing. Lions are truly grateful to all those who either helped or came in to partake of the great food.