Black River Local School District is taking over Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Sacramento Kings. Black River Local Schools’ family and friends will have access to discounted tickets for the event.



In addition to discounted ticket rates, Black River supporters also will enjoy exclusive fan experiences throughout the night. To get the discounted tickets and support Black River Local Schools, tickets must be ordered through this link: https://groupmatics.events/event/Blackriver.



"This is going to be a great night for Black River Schools, and we are hoping to have a big group come out and support us," said Black River Local School District Superintendent Chris Clark in a news release. "It is a great opportunity to spend time as a family, enjoy a game and show your school spirit."



Discount ticket prices range from $24 to $187. The deadline to purchase tickets is March 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. Tipoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is located at 1 Center Court, Cleveland, Ohio 44115.



For more information about the Black River Local School District, please visit www.blackriverschool.org.