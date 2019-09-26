Whether you’re looking to redo your driveway to boost the appeal of your home’s exterior or need it rerouted to accommodate new vehicles like a camper or trailer, you have several options to complete the job.



From choosing the right material for your needs to hiring a team of experts, a driveway renovation can be a valuable project.



Choosing a Contractor



When researching and receiving different quotes from potential contractors, always ensure they are licensed to work and are insured. The job sometimes requires heavy equipment to finish successfully. If an accident happens, it’s important your home insurance isn’t liable. You should also find an expert who is proficient in the type of material you choose. Whether it’s concrete, asphalt or even gravel, an installers knowledge will play a large role in the outcome.



Choosing the Right Material



When planning a driveway renovation, there are numerous materials to choose from. Make sure to consider your budget when deciding which to use as some installations can become costly. You’ll also want to factor in maintenance as for some driveway options, it can be important to maintain its integrity.



Aggregate or gravel is one of the most affordable and low-maintenance options. It is also extremely durable and easily repairable by adding more rock. Some downsides include the need for a drainage system, it’s not as aesthetically pleasing, and snow removal can be difficult.



Asphalt can be a bit more strenuous on your budget but offers attractive curb appeal and high performance. It’s high maintenance and requires periodic sealant and a resurface every few years. This process can be relatively expensive in relation to aggregate maintenance so you should leave room in your budget if you choose this material.



If you’re looking for low maintenance and an appealing aesthetic, concrete is a quality option, but it comes at an expensive price. While it is much more durable than asphalt, the initial install will be more costly. Consider if the front-load expense is more attractive than an affordable installation with higher maintenance costs down the road.