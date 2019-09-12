1. ASHLAND COUNTY FAIR — The Ashland County Fair kicks off with the opening ceremonies on Sunday at noon. Throughout the week, enjoy activities like the Tractor Pull, the Demolition Derby, Harness Racing Pari-Mutuel and Motocross, along with plenty of food, rides and games. Plus, catch Craig Morgan in concert on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Coliseum. The fair will run everyday through Sept. 21. Visit ashlandcountyfair.com for a full schedule and more information.



2. JERSEY BEAT — This is a Vegas-style show, featuring the Jersey Beat Tribute Band to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons at the Liederkranz. Featuring such songs as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man" and many others, the Jersey Beat Band has performed in several locations around Ohio, including Tangiers in Akron, MGM (Rocksino), Rockey River Park, the Convocation Center at Ashland University and Woodside Event Center. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, with the first drink free. Dinner is not provided for this concert; however, if you would like to have dinner at the Liederkranz, the doors will be open at 6 p.m. for those who want to purchase a meal. Visit ticketor.com for ticket information.



3. FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT — See the movie "Choices" (ChoicesMovie.com) on Monday at 6 p.m. at Northwestern High School, and meet Ron L. James, the best-selling author and subject of the movie, along with photos, snacks and other fun. This event is free and open to the public. The movie is not recommended for elementary school students. James spent 25-plus years in and out of prison. He knows the power of choices. Learn about his journey, and the lessons along the way.



4. SUNFLOWER FESTIVAL — Enjoy the field of sunflowers behind Ashland Dickey Church of The Brethren, along with food, games and more on Saturday from 3-9 p.m. Activities include hay rides, children’s crafts, relay races, corn hole, face painting and a bonfire. This event is free and open to anyone in the community.



5. HARNESS THE MOON — The moon affects the earth in her tides and in the ocean swells. And, it is said, when the moon is full, it affects our minds as a time for opportunity, activity and development. Come to Byers woods for a rhythmic sunset flow, accompanied by Angel Foss on the drums, on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Then, following the yoga, enter into a meditation hike under the light of this full moon to bring to mind opportunities. The cost is $15, and the event is hosted by Studio Rise.