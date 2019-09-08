Our annual vacation with son Ethan’s family took place at Lake Caspian near Greensboro, Vermont. Daughter-in-law Leah’s extended family has a cottage on the lake. They call it a camp. It has been in the family for several generations. Seven families divvy up the 10 weeks of summer.



The cottage is very nice but crowded with Ethan, Leah and their four children, plus Leah’s parents. We made reservations at the Highland Lodge just up the hill from the lake. We could see the water from our bedroom window.



We flew into Burlington and rented a car. It was the brightest blue ever manufactured so no way we could miss it in a parking lot. After an hour and a half drive we arrived at the cottage just in time for dinner.



The kids all were bigger, of course. Charis is 12 now. She’s a good swimmer, quite the artist, and in her sixth year of taking piano lessons. She will be in seventh grade this year. Noelle is 10. She was proud of the new sparkly braces on her teeth and that she recently had her ears pierced. She is now in fifth grade.



Will (Ethan William) is 8 and will be in third grade. He is all boy. He spent most of his time in the lake, chasing a family of ducks and catching crawfish. Maddie is 3 1/2. She had changed the most, being much taller and having wild, curly hair and long conversations.



Leah is their home school coordinator. They use a Christian program taught with CD’s. Leah grades their work, has them read to her and keeps things organized. It is a daunting task but well worth the effort. Ethan is still the pastor of a small Grace Brethren Church in Morrisville. To supplement their income he also works for a transportation company that has a limo service plus he carves beautiful bird baths from stone that he sells at local shops.



Our vacation schedule was very leisurely. We had breakfast at our lodge then went down to the cottage by 10 a.m. The kids would already be in the water, and Leah’s parents had been on their 2-mile walk or kayak adventure.



We spent hours sitting on the back porch that overlooked the lake. The loons were quite vocal and there was always a parade of people going by on paddle boards, and small boats of several varieties.



Leah and her mother had crammed the refrigerator with food they had brought from home so we ate well. One night we bought the evening meal from a food truck parked in front of our lodge. Restaurants are few and far between in these parts.



After lunch we headed back to our lodge for naps and reading. I read three books on this trip, two of which belonged to the lodge’s extensive library. We would go back down for the evening meal and some more porch sitting.



The last morning we were invited down for a big breakfast cooked by Ethan. He made waffles and bacon. There was some excitement when I noticed smoke coming from the bacon pan while we were eating. It seems the burner did not get turned off and we ended up with a small grease fire. There was no damage done.



By the time we were ready to leave, two of the kids were exhibiting signs of sniffles and throwing up. Time to get out of Dodge.