RITTMAN — Perry and Annetta (Phillips) Lamson, 183 Grandview Blvd, Rittman, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 22.



They were married Aug. 22, 1959 at the First Brethren Church in Rittman by the Rev. Turner. They have lived in Rittman throughout their entire marriage.



The Lamsons are parents of Perry Lamson Jr. of Rittman, Becky (Larry) Sharrock of Fresno, Terri (Brad) Laymon of Winston-Salem, N.C., and John Lamson of Rittman; They have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Mr. Lamson worked as a police officer for the city of Rittman for many years. Later, he worked 18 years for Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. in Akron. After retiring, he currently is self-employed as a freelance contract painter.



Mrs. Lamson was self-employed as a beautician for 10 years before working in the accounting department for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company for 15 years. She later served as a loan officer for Peoples Federal Savings and Loan before retiring after eight years.



The couple will be celebrating with family at The Brown Derby in Medina.