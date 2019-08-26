Northwestern Ruritan Club



Northwestern Ruritan met Aug. 12 at Northwestern Middle School with President Chuck Beck welcoming members and guest Jim Whittlesey, a board member of Wayne County Children Services.



Whittlesey gave a heart felt talk about Wayne County Children Services. A 0.2-mill renewal levy will be on the ballot this November which will not increase our taxes. Fliers were given to each member. A petition was passed around for signatures to support the levy. Some statistics given: there are 194 children in permanent custody; over $3 million is spent a year for resident care; a child may stay in the "system" until age 21; there are 19 categories of training a child; each child has a case worker; each case worker has about 24 children; there are now 51 foster homes for children but they would like more. If possible, they prefer putting children with family members. They have a mentoring program for foster parents.



Thank you notes were received from Payton Edwards for his scholarship; from the Northwestern School District for the donation toward the 12X18 ft. retractable flag to be hung in the high school gymnasium; and from Ruritan National for the "Build Your Dollar" investment.



Dr. Dick Wiley reported a very successful bike race on Aug. 3 with 117 racers, some from neighboring states. About half of the racers were over 50 years old and three of the racers were National Champions. The $550 profit was donated to the "Old School House" in West Salem. Wiley thanked Ruritan members who assisted with directing traffic, etc.



Phil Keener reported that sign-up lists for selling tickets at the Wayne County Fair are almost filled.



Jamie Bowman reported the flags for the "Parade of Flags" will be back out in time for Patriot Day.



The club voted to donate $500 to Northwestern High School for the Homeless Student Project (as suggested by Ruritan National) where monies would be available to help students who have trouble paying their fees etc. Club member/High School Principal Mike Burkholder will have the discretion of using these funds as needed.



The next meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 3, at NWHS (date change is due to the Wayne County Fair and Labor Day). The program will be by the Citizenship and Patriotism Committee – Cassie Chance, chairman. Directors will meet at 6:15 that evening in the NWHS Library.



Marshallville Lions Club



Thirteen members and three guests met for chicken dinners at Hopocan Gardens Restaurant in Barberton Aug. 15.



Members discussed final plans for Marshallville Historical Days. The village is celebrating 202 years. This year’s theme is "Tribute to Volunteers."



A discussion was held regarding the Rails to Trails project. Portions of the trail near Marshallville are complete and safety signs are in place. The community is invited to walk or ride bicycles on the trail. A dedication ceremony will be taking place soon.



There will be one more chicken barbecue taking place in October. The final date has not yet been determined. The club wishes to thank members of the community for their support and assistance during the years. New members and guests are always welcome.



Moreland Garden Club Therapy



Moreland Garden Club held its August Garden Therapy program with 25 residents at the Wayne County Care Center. Residents enjoyed making sunflower wall hangings. Refreshments of lemon pudding and whipped cream on top of angel food cake were served for refreshments. Assisting with the evenings’ program were Linda Irwin, Nancy Marthey, Chris Franklin, Rebecca Miller, Valerie and Paula Huffman



Friday Afternoon Bridge



Average score was 50 Aug. 28 after five rounds of play. Pairs above average were: North-South — 60.50, Kay Wagner, Louise Lanning; 60, Jim Black, David Schmidt; 52, Roger Buchholz, Walt Kearney; 50, Gale Metsker, Amanda Roller; East-West — 57.50, Sue Cook, Kathy Slosman; 51, Lynne Mills, Richard Mills; 50.50, Judi Mitten, Pete Bowen; 50, Gloria Scott, Gwen Gerber.



Moreland Garden Club



Moreland Garden Club held a flower show at the Moreland United Methodist Church, with 14 members present as well as 10 guests from area garden clubs, including Dalton, Wideview, Weed-A-Way and Creston. Jan Harmon, accredited Ohio Association of Garden Clubs judge, gave feedback and tips on horticulture entries and creative arrangements as she judged the many excellent entries. Moreland club President Michele Oliver hand-crocheted ribbons for first, second, third and honorable mention places. Linda Palombi won best of show for the horticulture section, with her pale green zinnia, and Vicky Puster won best of show for her floral arrangement featuring deep coral roses and carnations in a terra-cotta container. Following the judging, refreshments were served by hostesses Karen Mann, Vicky Puster and Jackie Lewis. Michele Oliver provided an educational display on interesting flower facts, and several door prizes were awarded.



The club will meet in September at the home of Kevin Bentz, to tour his dahlia garden, before the business meeting at the home of Nancy Marthey. Marianne Swanson will co-host with Marthey, and Linda Irwin will provide an educational display on becoming a Master Gardener. The Moreland Garden Club normally meets the second Tuesday evening each month, but this meeting will be held Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. For information on attending a meeting as a guest or joining the club, contact Michele Oliver, michele_oliver@rocketmail.com



The Pines Ladies Golf



Results of Aug. 20 play by The Pines Ladies Golf: Flight A — Low gross, 92 Nancy Wilps; Low net 69, Glenda Howell; Play of the day, 8 Sue Jenkins; Flight B — A total sweep by Diane Field; Low gross 105, low net 70 and play of the day 7. Proximities — No. 2, Closest to the pin Nancy Wilps; No. 10, Long putt Jennifer Affolter; No. 14, Long putt Nancy Wilps.



TOPS OH 1573



On Aug. 21, TOPS OH 1573 met with eight members reciting the TOPS and KOPS Pledges. Bonnie Porter was best loser. She said no pie this week. Geneva Pringle was best weekly rededicated loser. Lana Rush was best weekly KOPS. Pringle is still ahead in the Baseball Contest.



Porter gave a program called "TOPS Jeopardy" from the TOPS Website. Question were about Nutrition, Fast Food, Awareness and Exercise.



Aug. 28 is fruit and veggie night. Take three items. Irene Alexander will have the program. TOPS chapter meets each Wednesday at 5:30 with weigh-in at 5 p.m. at the Nashville United Methodist Church. For more information, call 330-763-1347 or 330-600-2649.



Wednesday Afternoon Pairs Bridge



Average score was 60 on Aug. 21 after six rounds of play, Pairs above average were: North-South — 71, Pete Bowen, Tid Besancon; 67.50, Richard Mills, David Schmidt; 61, Terry Fearn, Larry Swaney; East-West — 80, Jim Gesler, Richard Trogdon; 65.50, Kathy Slosman, Mat VanSickle.