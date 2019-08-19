Jim and Sharon Brewer of rural Perrysville will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary on Aug. 18.



The Brewers were married in 1984 in the United Methodist Church in Loudonville by the Rev. Dave Maly.



They have four adult children — Jennifer (Ronnie) Portz and Angela (Nate) Sponsler, both of Loudonville; Jocelyn Roach, of Boulder City, Nevada; and SSG James (Erin) Brewer, who is serving in the U.S. Army and is currently posted in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



They also have nine grandchildren, Dillon and Trevor Portz; Madalyn and Logan Sponsler; Jeremiah, Christian and Alexi Roach; and Theodore and Scarlet Brewer.



Jim is the retired editor of The Loudonville Times and staff writer for the Ashland Times Gazette. He still does some correspondent work for the two papers.



Sharon is retired from the Ohio Department of Youth Services, working most of her career as a cook at the Mohican Juvenile Corrections Facility near Loudonville, and the final three years at the DYS facility in Massillon. She still enjoys cooking for friends, and has a passion for raising daylilies.



The couple will celebrate their anniversary with vacation trips.