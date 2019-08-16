Around 1835, an early land speculator named John Christmas built a large brick home that was once located on West Liberty Street in the area of today's Wayne County Administration Building. In 1876 the Wooster home was purchased by Dr. Joseph H. Todd who named the residence "Christmas Knoll" in honor of the initial owner. The brook that runs through the city park was also named in honor of John Christmas.



"Dr. Todd was an interesting fellow," explained Wooster historian Harry McClarran. "He was born near Moreland in 1837 and — as a medical student — assisted at the Battle of Gettysburg. When he died at the age of 100 he was the oldest practicing doctor in Ohio."



In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Todd was a well-known archaeological and geological collector who eventually owned 30,000 specimens of artifacts, fossils, Indian and mound builder relics. The Wayne County Historical Society currently has 5,000 of his specimens in its collections. It was said he was the only man living at the time who knew Johnny Appleseed.



When Dr. Todd died in the 1930s, Christmas Knoll was then sold to the local VFW Post and a ballroom was added to the west. Many local residents remember the World War II tank and gun that used to be on display out in front of the post. The tank was later taken to Schellin Park, then returned to Fort Knox to be restored so it could be put on display in the Armour Museum there.



In the 1950s the VFW gave up the house and it was open for organizations to use.



About 1960, Wooster Parks and Recreation opened a teen center in the building but the center closed several years later. It was then used for storage by Parks and Recreation and eventually fell into disrepair. Eventually the property was sold and the Wayne County Administration Building was built.



1879 stabbing



By the way, after a young Irishman named John Callahan stabbed John Torme at the 1879 Wayne County Fair, the injured man was taken to the Christmas Knoll home of Dr. Todd where Torme died a few minutes later.



Later, Callahan was found guilty of the murder and became the only person to be officially hanged in Wayne County.



Chain gangs



Did you know Wooster might have had chain gangs?



According to a book of Wooster City laws and ordinances published in 1909, a law was passed in 1880 allowing Wooster's mayor to sentence convicted felons to hard labor.



The police chief was the one who decided what that labor would be — cleaning streets, alleys, sidewalks and public grounds. The mayor also had the discretion to order that "a suitable ball and chain may be attached to each prisoner to prevent escape."



FYI



Dr. Todd practiced medicine in Wayne County for 71 years and, in 1888, attended the International Medical Congress in Berlin, Germany. It was there that it was first announced to the world — and to members of the medical profession — that germs are disease carriers.



Thought you should know.



